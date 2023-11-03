Nepal Travel Destination News eTurboNews | eTN News Update Safer Travel Tourism Travel Weather Travel Wire News

The Midnight Earthquake in Nepal: 200+ casualties expected

3 hours ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
The Midnight Earthquake in Nepal: 200+ casualties expected
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

The deadly 6.4 earthquake in the Western Mountain region of Nepal hit at midnight, today and killed many.

Officially at this time, the death toll stands at 128, and hundreds were injured. Local experts expect the number to go up to more than 200.

According to the Nepal National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center, the magnitude was 6.4, with several small aftershocks spread over the following hours.

The Nepal Prime Minister Dahal Leaves Chopper visited the site flying to the region on Buddah Air.

The epic center was in Jajarkot District a part of Karnali Province. It is one of the seventy-seven districts of Nepal. The district, with Khalanga as its district headquarters, covers an area of 2,230 km² and has a population of 171,304 in the 2011 Nepal census.

Jajarkot is a remote district in the western mountains of Nepal. It’s part of Karnali province and offers opportunities for adventure tourism and cultural exploration

It’s not clear if visitors are among the injured or dead.

The earthquake was felt strong even in the capital city of Kathmandu.

