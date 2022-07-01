The Mayfair Supper Club and New Show At Bellagio In Las Vegas

The Mayfair Supper Club, Bellagio’s landmark restaurant overlooking the resort’s famous Fountains, is debuting a captivating new show. In collaboration with the team at No Ceilings Entertainment, Bellagio is introducing a creative new take on its multi-act production with new songs, characters, costumes, showstopping dance routines and surprise moments that define The Mayfair experience, evolving from a swinging Prohibition-era jazz club to a late-night dance party.

“Our guests have been loving The Mayfair’s entertainment program, and asking for more!”, said Ari Kastrati, MGM Resorts International’s Chief Hospitality Officer. “The new production maintains everything audiences love about The Mayfair’s vibe, with a completely fresh entertainment experience. We’ll continue delivering “wow” moments and creating memories for everyone who walks through our doors.”

No Ceilings Entertainment Co-Founder Dennis Jauch added, “We’re honored to have so many guests return to The Mayfair time and again – they have become regulars and we love it. Whether you are a fan or a first-timer to Mayfair, this production will make for an incredible night out.”

