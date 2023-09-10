The Laguna in Bali Concluded its Multi-Million Dollar Multi-Year Renovation

On the Island of the Gods, Bali is the well-known and polished resort area of Nusa Dua.

The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort and Spa by Marriott Hotels and Resorts has completed a multi-year, multi-million dollar renovation as a fitting respect to the entrancing natural beauty and indigenous Balinese culture that surrounds the resort.

While maintaining its Balinese oasis and village character, the facility has modernized its interiors with nautical journey aspects to incorporate sustainability and heritage in its design ethos, making it both a historic icon and a famous destination.

“The Laguna Bali is not just a destination, it is an ode to the beauty of life, where dreams unfurl and souls find solace,” explained Lucia Liu, General Manager of The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, in Nusa Dua, Bali.

As one of the first international resorts in Nusa Dua, the resort is portrayed as the cornerstone of Balinese luxury hospitality

Marriott’s first resort in Labuan Bajo, Ta’aktana, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, will open in 2024, marking another historic year for The Luxury Collection.