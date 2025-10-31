Discover why hotel and Airbnb security is essential for guest satisfaction and business success. Discover key strategies for creating safer and more secure lodging environments.

In the late 20th and early 21st centuries, many hotel and motel managers mistakenly believed that discussing lodging security would frighten guests or give the impression that their property was unsafe. As a result, safety concerns were often ignored or hidden from public discussion.

It wasn’t until investigative programs such as 20/20 began highlighting security deficiencies—particularly in motels—that the hospitality industry began to face the issue directly. The media attention revealed an important truth: few things damage a destination’s reputation faster than a lack of safety and security.

While total security in travel is impossible, hotels, motels, and short-term rental hosts can take meaningful steps to create safer environments. Prioritizing safety not only protects guests but also enhances customer satisfaction and improves a business’s bottom line.

Security Begins Beyond the Doorstep

Lodging establishments are deeply connected to their surrounding communities. Security does not stop at the hotel lobby—it extends to parking lots, sidewalks, and nearby areas. Managers must understand local crime trends and factor them into their security plans. If a property is located in a high-crime area, appropriate precautions, such as enhanced surveillance and trained security staff, are essential.

Customer Service and Safety Go Hand-in-Hand

Excellent customer service is often the first step toward a safe environment. Businesses that treat guests with care communicate attentiveness and respect, creating a more secure atmosphere. In contrast, properties with poor service send an unspoken message of indifference—often resulting in more safety problems.

Know Who Works for You

Employee screening is another vital part of lodging security. Staff members often have access to guest rooms, keys, and sensitive information. Without background checks, managers may unknowingly hire individuals with criminal histories. In large hotels, security departments should maintain copies of employee photo IDs and track key access.

For Airbnb and other short-term rentals, where owners may not be on-site, background checks and identity verification of cleaners, maintenance workers, and other staff are especially important. Regular drug testing and ID verification can prevent serious security breaches.

Assume Guests Won’t Read Safety Information

Most guests never read the safety materials provided in their rooms. In emergencies, they rarely remember printed instructions. For this reason, emergency procedures should be simple, clearly posted, and supported by well-trained staff who can respond effectively under pressure.

Invest in Staff Training and Communication

Security training should be continuous, practical, and multilingual. Staff must be able to communicate clearly with guests, especially those who speak other languages. Whenever possible, managers should seek certification from recognized security agencies to ensure consistent standards.

Protect Property as Well as People

Security extends beyond guests—it includes protecting property and facilities. This is particularly true for Airbnb hosts, who may deal with careless guests or damage to furniture and equipment. Preventive measures such as secure locks, clear rental policies, and deposit systems can minimize losses.

Respect Cultural Differences

Understanding guests’ cultural expectations enhances both hospitality and safety. For example, some cultures may be more trusting or have different gender norms. Sensitivity training helps staff handle diverse situations respectfully and safely.

Build Partnerships with Local Law Enforcement

Strong relationships with local police can make a significant difference. Managers should proactively reach out to local law enforcement, invite them for walk-throughs, and establish communication channels. These partnerships often prevent small problems from escalating into major incidents.

Upgrade Equipment and Maintain Systems

Even small upgrades can dramatically improve safety. Consider reinforcing window locks, adding alarms to emergency exits, and maintaining reliable key-control systems. Surveillance cameras should be monitored by trained staff, and all equipment should be inspected regularly.

Well-lit parking lots and secure waste-disposal areas also deter crime. Staff should be trained to give law enforcement immediate access to video recordings in case of an emergency.

Plan for the Unexpected

Security also includes preparedness. Managers should regularly assess ventilation systems, fire exits, and evacuation routes. Plans must include contingencies for power outages, fires, or other emergencies, ensuring that even guests with disabilities can be safely evacuated.

Because many travelers do not speak the local language, hotels and short-term rentals should have multilingual emergency communication plans. Instructions are only useful when they can be understood.

Conduct Regular Security Assessments

Security and safety assessments are to tourism what medical checkups are to personal health. Every property and destination should undergo periodic evaluations to identify vulnerabilities, strengthen procedures, and anticipate future challenges.

Conclusion

Modern travelers value safety as much as comfort. By integrating thoughtful security measures, training staff, and engaging with the community, the lodging industry can ensure both guest well-being and long-term business success. Security is not merely a cost—it’s an investment in trust, reputation, and the future of tourism.

With a guest author: Benton Keough, Vice President of Tourism & More, Inc.