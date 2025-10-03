At the National Theatre of Ghana, the Hotel Catering, Tourism Training Institute (HOTCATT) under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts graduated 193 students in various programmes including, Kitchen Skills, Housekeeping, Event Management, Front Office Skills, Restaurant Management, Food and Beverage and the rest.

Speaking at the event was the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Hon. Yusef Issaka Jaja (MP of Ayawaso North Constituency), the CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority, Maame Efua Houadjeto,, Kobby Mensah, CEO of Ghana Tourism Development Company Limited – GTDC, President of Ghana Hotels Association, Dr Ackah Nyamike Jnr, and President of GHATOF, Mr Charles Adu Gyamfi.

The rest were the president of the Tour Guides Association, Sam Bans Ash, Secretary General of Pan African Writers Association, Dr. Wale Okediran, Ms Anita Ottenhof, a Hospitality Consultant, and the Executive Director of the National Theatre. Dr Kwesi Eyison of Pacific Group of Companies ably chaired the event.

The Hotel Catering, Tourism Training Institute in Ghana has 193 Students Graduating

