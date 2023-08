The Great American Dog Show in coming to Chicago. Guests can watch dogs from 200 American Kennel Club (AKC) recognized breeds compete for Best in Breed, Best in Group and Best in Show.

Two of the dog show world’s biggest media stars will be joining forces at the Great American Dog Show. David Frei and Wayne Ferguson are teaming up for the live coverage of the Group and Best in Show competition to be held in the Arie Crown Theater.