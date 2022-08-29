The global lithium market to Generate Revenue Of USD 6.71 billion With A CAGR Of 8.3% Worldwide By 2028

The global lithium market size was USD 3.72 billion in 2019. The market is projected to grow from USD 3.79 billion in 2021 to USD 6.71 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2019-2028.

COVID-19’s impact has been extraordinary and overwhelming. Lithium saw a significant decline in demand across all regions during the pandemic. Our analysis revealed that the global market experienced a 10.8% decline in 2020 compared to its average annual growth of 2017-2019. This market’s growth and demand, which will return to pre-pandemic levels after the pandemic has ended, is responsible for the sudden increase in CAGR.

Growing Demand:

Growing sales of electric vehicles to mitigate climate change

Electric vehicles are more environmentally friendly than internal combustion engines.

The global government is moving toward greener and cleaner mobility. Passenger and commercial electric vehicles are setting new trends to positively impact the lithium-ion battery market.

Get a sample of a report to get a comprehensive insight @ https://market.us/report/lithium-market/request-sample/

Driving Factors:

The increasing adoption of electric cars will support Market Growth

The EV market will see a significant impact from technological advances and the evolution in the automotive industry over recent years. Because of technological advances, EVs can replace traditional transportation methods. EVs can help reduce pollution and GHG emissions, especially in densely-populated areas.

The electric vehicle market will grow due to the increased demand for high-performance, low-emission, and fuel-efficient cars and strict government regulations regarding vehicle emissions. According to the International Energy Agency, the global sales volume for electric cars was approximately 2.3 million in 2019. The global sales volume of electric cars was around 2.3 million worldwide in 2019. This represents a 40% increase in Y-o–Y. Electric vehicles are also on the rise due to technological advances in the electrification of trucks and buses and two- and three-wheelers.

Restraining Factors:

Market Growth may be affected by environmental concerns and recycling

The environmental and social impacts of Li extraction are significant, mainly because of water depletion. To process Li, toxic substances are also required. These toxic chemicals can be released through leaching, air emission, or spillage and can cause harm to the ecosystem, food production, and communities. The Li extraction process inevitably damages the soil, which can also cause air pollution. Locals in Argentina claimed that the extraction had polluted the streams used for livestock and humans.

Product recycling is another concern. Li recycling is impossible due to low recycling rates, fluctuating lithium prices, and high recycling costs. It is difficult to see how product recycling might be possible because the material is highly reactive, toxic, and flammable.

Market Key Trends:

Electric Vehicles Will Drive Market Growth

● The automotive industry is rapidly changing. Companies must be able to address new challenges regularly. Global demand for electric cars is rising, but buyers also want vehicles with more customization options.

● The explosion in EV sales has been accompanied by increases in all three major car markets: China, the Americas, and Europe.

● Despite the disruption caused by Covid-19, the EV market has survived, demonstrating its resilience. This has been made possible by political incentives. Joe Biden announced a USD169 million investment to encourage electric car adoption in America to support it. This included charging infrastructure and a federal tax credit. His new goal of 50% electrification in 2029 was his.

● All these factors will increase the demand for lithium for electric vehicles.

Recent development:

● Albemarle Corporation announced that two agreements were signed in October 2021 to facilitate the expansion of its lithium conversion capabilities in China. The agreements included a partnership with Yangtze River International Chemical Industrial Park in Zhangjiagang Free Trade Zone, Jiangsu province, and Pengshan Economic Development Park, Pengshan District (Sichuan).

● Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited will be acquired in September 2021. Millennial Lithium, a company involved in the production and sale of lithium in Canada, was acquired by Contemporary Amperex Technology Company, Limited for USD 302.1 Million.

● American Lithium Corp. acquired Plateau Energy Metals Inc. in May 2021. This company is involved in the production and sale of lithium.

Key Market Participants are included in this report:

Albemarle

SQM

FMC

Orocobre Limited

Key Market Segments:

Type

Anhydrous Lithium Hydroxide

Lithium Niobate

Lithium Tantalate

Application

Industrial

Manufacturing

Key questions:

What is the global lithium market outlook?

What are the reasons driving the lithium market’s expansion?

What are the reasons for the rapid growth of the lithium market around the globe?

Who are the main participants in the lithium-ion battery market?

Is the impact of COVID-19 on the market covered in this report?

Related Report:

About Market.us

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth research and analysis. This company has been proving itself as a leading consulting and customized market researcher and a highly-respected syndicated market research report provider.

Contact Details:

Global Business Development Team – Market.us

Market.us (Powered by Prudour Pvt. Ltd.)

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Phone: +1 718 618 4351 (International), Phone: +91 78878 22626 (Asia)

Email: [email protected]

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News