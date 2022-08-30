The Global Gum Arabic Market To Generate Revenue Of USD 372.3 Million With A CAGR Of 5.9% Worldwide By 2031

The global gum arabic market was valued at USD 372.3 Million in 2018. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Gum Arabic Market growth can be attributed to rising consumer consumption of nutritional and fiber-rich foods and increasing consumer purchasing power over the forecasted period. The market is expected to benefit from the baking industry’s rapid growth and the increasing demand for easily soluble Gum Arabic in future years. A rise in the use of soluble Gum Arabic for drinks and rising demand for natural goods in both food and beverages will also be expected to increase the market’s growth. The market must overcome many problems and constraints to ensure it continues to grow.

There is a growing demand for Gum Arabic, which is readily soluble. Manufacturers are now developing and producing new formulations like instant soluble Gum Arab. Instant soluble Gum Arabic is used in dry spray preparations to powder encapsulation. This technique aids in the encapsulation and preservation of flavors, aromas, colors, and other flavorings. During the period under review, the beverage and food segment is expected to grow due to the increased use of soluble Gum Arabic.

Key Market Players included in the Gum Arabic Market report:

gum collectors

Nexira

Kerry Group

TIC Gums Inc.

Alland & Robert.

The Gum Arabic Market Driving Factors:-

The High demand for organic and natural products





The market for gum arabic is expected to grow significantly due to the rising popularity of natural products within the food and beverage sectors. Gum arabic products also contain dietary fiber, which aids in digestion and bowel movement. Consumption of gum arabic products is on the rise. In their promotional materials, even manufacturers and producers emphasize the nutritional benefits of chewing gum in Arabic. Gum arabic products are highly sought-after because they are organic, high in fiber, and high in demand.

Expanding gum Arabic application in different industries





The gum arabic can also be used to thicken gum Arabic. Gum arabic powder can be used in ceramic glazes as an additive, in rolling papers as an adhesive, and in producing watercolor paints as a binder. Gum arabic is used extensively in food production as a microencapsulating ingredient in confectionery, bakery, dairy, and beverage. Gum arabic products were the fastest growing product in the Arabic gum market during the assessment period.

The Gum Arabic Market Restraining Factors:-

The global gum arabic market is expected to slow in global growth due to abiotic factors such as changes in the climate of countries where gum arabic is manufactured. Political instability is a significant force fostering the retardation of the market.

There are many challenges facing countries that produce gum arabic, notably Somalia and Sudan. These problems will impact the market in the future since production will be limited.

Also, chemical manufacturers have developed a range of synthetic substitutes that can be used in place of gum arabic to emulsify. Although these substitutes can’t match gum arabic, they are an issue for the industry of gum arabic due to the low price. The consumer may prefer the cost of opportunity over quality.

The Gum Arabic Market Key Trends:-

The Rise of Dietary Composition

Exercise in the COVID-19 crisis is possible through diet changes and improved nutrition. Gum Arabic’s high dietary fiber content aids in healthy digestion. Gum Arabic can be beneficial to patients with constipation and irregular stool movements. Gum Arabic manufacturers have been working hard to obtain regulatory approval to include this emulsifier in food products. Powder encapsulation is one of the most efficient production techniques in the pharmaceutical business. Gum Arabic that is instantly soluble is colorless, tasteless, smells less, and is very water-soluble. These fundamental properties are driving the industry.

Gum Arabic supply has been limited due to the pandemic. Because of panic buying, restrictions on movements, and stockpiling of it in large quantities, the supply wasn’t adequate because people were hoarding it together with other necessities in advance.

The Gum Arabic Market Recent Development:-

In December 2020, the South Sudanese government launched Gum Arabic export (also known as Acacia Gum) for the first time.

In January 2020, Alland & Robert published a new document that explains acacia gum’s benefits in reducing sugar intake.

Carum introduced a low-cost Arabic emulsifier, CaraGum Em CG 108-2, in June 2018.

The Gum Arabic Market Key Market Segments:-

Type





senegalia senegal

vachellia seyal





Application





thickener

gelling agent

stabilizer and fat replacer

pharmaceutical industry

printing & painting and others

Key Question to help you analyze the report:-

Which application would lead the Gum Arabic Market? Which type would lead the Gum Arabic Market? What are the top players operating in the Gum Arabic Market? What segments are covered in the Gum Arabic Market report? Which country is the largest producer of gum arabic? What is gum arabic used for? Which region holds a dominant position in the global gum Arabic market?





