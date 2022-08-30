The global Eye Care Surgical Devices market size stood at USD 18790 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 12750 Million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2022-2030)

Analysts’ Perspective on Eye Care Surgical Devices Market Scenario

The constant innovation and new product development in refractive and Eye Care Surgical Devices and cataract surgery has led to an increase in demand for eye care surgical products. Key players are also introducing new eye care implants and other stents to treat glaucoma and cataract surgery. This is increasing the segment’s revenue share. The global market is expected to grow due to an increase in the number of geriatrics over the forecast period. Due to the present international and local players, the global eye care surgical device market remains fragmented. Alcon, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, and Johnson & Johnson hold the largest share of the global market. However, some regional players such as Topcon Corporation or Hoya Surgical Optics have a substantial presence in Japan. Companies’ net sales, profitability, and liquidity have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eye Care Surgical Devices Market report also provides data on different products, current market conditions, market segments by type, application, and market forecasts. This report provides valuable insights that will help you make better decisions and get actionable ideas. The report is only derived from genuine and valuable resources so clients can rely on it.

Eye Care Surgical Devices Market By Type:

Detection Devices

Surgical Devices

Eye Care Surgical Devices Market By Application:

Cataract Surgery

Glaucoma Surgery

Diabetic Eye Surgery

Regional Industry Analysis Eye Care Surgical Devices Market:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

Buy Our Report Direct( 2022 Edition) Below:

