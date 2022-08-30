The Global Computer Vision Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of over  7.1% through 2023-2032

The global computer vision market will reach USD 12.12 billion in 2021. This CAGR will increase by 7.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Computer vision systems are computers that can read digital photos and videos and perceive and interpret the world around them as humans can. Advances in visual system technology, artificial intelligence, and computing power make this conceivable. These systems’ fundamental concepts are data or image capture, data or image processing, and data or image classification.

Growing Demand:

Significant market expansion drivers include increased need for quality inspection and automation, expanding demand for vision-guided robotic systems, and rising demand for application-specific computer vision systems.

North America dominates the computer vision industry because of increased investment in open manufacturing plants and rising demand from full-service restaurants and cafés/bars.

Driving Factors:

One driving factor behind the rise of computer vision is the quantity of data we create today, which is subsequently utilized for training and improving computer vision.

Recent changes in the market have seen significant improvements in automation and robotics systems. Machine vision technology is necessary for industrial automation due to its bright manufacturing and robotics. There has been a major increase in the use of industrial robots in the automotive and consumer electronic sectors. This has increased demand for integrated MV systems with vision-guided robotic controllers. This vision system has increased the robot’s efficiency by allowing them to see and respond.

This system also has a vision-enabled function that aids in the pharmaceutical industry. The system meticulously captures every step and records all data for a thorough inspection. Cognex is a significant player in this field, with its headquarters in Massachusetts. They manufacture components and devices using advanced robotics & automation, making them more useful in manufacturing.

Restraining Factors:

Daily maintenance and a lack of skilled professionals stifle growth.

Computer vision systems allow for a precise, quick, and specific control. They also enable increased production reliability and improved delivery reliability. This reliability is maintained by the machines & devices needing daily maintenance and careful attention. These systems are dependent on their functionality. The investment required to maintain these computers is high due to their advanced technology and automation. These costs include the installation cost and the purchasing cost.

The loss or resignation of skilled professionals also affects the market negatively. There is a shortage of professionals on the market. Employees and operators are provided with the training. Also, multiple products can be inspected with one smart camera. This is why skilled workers are essential. To implement an MV system, it is necessary to have specialized and specific knowledge about equipment. However, this restriction is expected to be reduced due to increased penetration in various industries.

Market Key Trends:

The report identifies key factors driving the computer vision software market. In our global market research study, we examine factors that significantly influence market demand and inhibit the market’s development.

The report covers all trends that contribute to the growth of the market. Additionally, the report includes many qualitative variables or measurements. These include operating risks and obstacles encountered by industry players.

Recent development:

In February 2019, Texas Instruments released a BeagleBoneAI board. This board is designed for developers who want to experiment with machine learning, computer vision, and other related technologies. The Vision Engine chips (EVE) provide 8x better performance than Arm Cortex A15 CPUs when it comes to running calculations for computer vision models. May 2018 – Intel launched OpenVINO, a toolkit that accelerates deep learning and can transform vision data into business insights. It is intended for developers to track the creation of high-performance computer vision apps and unleash deep learning inference across the entire Intel silicon portfolio.

Key Companies:

Cognex Corporation Keyence Corporation Intel Corporation Matterport Inc. OMRON Corporation National Instruments Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc. Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation sony corporation cadence design systems, inc. teledyne technologies Basler ag(Germany allied vision technologies Other Key Players

Segmentation:

Component

Hardware Software

Product Type

Smart Camera-Based Computer Vision System PC-Based Computer Vision System

Application

Quality Assurance & Inspection Positioning & Guidance Measurement Identification Predictive Maintenance 3D Visualization & Interactive 3D Imaging Modelling

Vertical

Industrial Non-Industrial

Key questions:

What is the Computer Vision Market’s Future Market Value? What is the Computer Vision Market’s Growth Rate? What are the Major Companies in the Computer Vision Market? Which countries’ data is covered by the computer vision market?

