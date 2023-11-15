The Future of Tourism is NEOM on the Gulf of Aqaba in Saudi Arabia

The Gulf of Aqaba is a large gulf at the northern tip of the Red Sea, east of the Sinai Peninsula and west of the Arabian Peninsula. Its coastline is divided among four countries: Egypt, Israel, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia.

In the Neom Desert Landscape on the Saudia Arabian site of this impressive landscape, a new resort region is in the making.

Epicon will set a new standard for hospitality and architecture.

An ultra-modern hotel will have two towers, 225 and 275 meters high will rise from the Neom desert landscape.

A beach club, a spa designed to take the stress away from its guests, together with a culinary experience like no other, Epicon will meet expectations.

Epicon’s news follows the recent announcement of Leyja, NEOM’s sustainable tourism destination, located in a magnificent natural valley. The extensive range of experiences and activities in Epicon and Leyja will strengthen and enrich NEOM’s ecotourism offering, which is in line with the Kingdom’s overall objectives.

