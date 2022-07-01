The Fraport Visitor Center is also an Exclusive Event Location 

Space for Unique Experiences: What could be easier and more efficient than meeting at one of the largest airports in the world, Frankfurt

Meetings at Frankfurt Airport: The Fraport Visitor Center can be booked as an extraordinary venue for business events attended by up to 200 guests, providing a phenomenal setting for gatherings of all kinds. It is flexibly configurable to support a wide diversity of activities and events including product debuts, presentations and press conferences, network meetings, festive receptions, and much more. They are uniquely enhanced by taking place among interactive aviation-themed exhibits against the backdrop of Germany’s largest airport.

Panoramic windows provide a breathtaking view for attendees to enjoy: parking aircraft being tended by flocks of special ground vehicles appear almost close enough to touch. In the background, a constant procession of planes take off and land. And after dark, the scene transforms into an unequaled spectacle of moving lights. The facility itself is full of interactive displays that invite guests to explore the world of the airport. Its interior is permeated by internationality, digitalization, and the fascination with state-of-the-art technology and mobility.

Conveniently located within the publicly accessible part of Terminal 1, the Fraport Visitor Center is uniquely connected to the region and the entire world. It’s easy to reach by car, train, bus, or plane. Additional conference and meeting facilities, as well as hotels, are within easy walking distance.

The Fraport Visitor Center boasts a total floor space of 1,200 square meters on two levels. It features an attractive reception area and can be flexibly furnished to suit virtually any kind of activity. Additional services such as catering, special equipment, decorations, and entertainment can be requested to ensure a perfect event that, as an ideal finishing touch, can be excellently combined with an airport tour.

For more detailed information and bookings, please contact Alexander Zell by calling +49 (0) 69-690 66648 or sending an email to [email protected].

More information on the wide variety of services offered at Frankfurt Airport is available to passengers and visitors on its travel website, service shop, or Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages.

