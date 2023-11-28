The Four International Airports in Mexico to fly

Why is Cancun Airport considered the main Airport in Mexico? The response is simple, Cancun Airport receives the largest number of international passengers with direct flights to and from different destinations in the United States, Canada, Europe, and some Latin American countries.

Now, there’s an important update as Quintana Roo is becoming a state with four international airports, which means you will have more options to travel and choose your main flight. Therefore, you must know the four International Airports in Quintana Roo below.

Cancun Airport

image courtesy of chicheniza

The Cancun Airport is the most renowned International Airport in Mexico. As already mentioned, Cancun Airport is one of the most important for the number of passengers on a daily flight.

Cancun International Airport ranks first in the country, providing excellent international connectivity for tourism and all types of companies.

Cancun Airport Terminals

This Airport in Mexico boats 4 terminals and one FBO (Fixed Base Operator), each with a different proposal.

FBO: The Terminal FBO is responsible for handling all private aviation in Cancun. This FBO is located next to Terminal 1.

Terminal 1: The main focus of Terminal 1 at Cancun Airport is managing charter flights. This terminal is smaller than the other terminals at the Airport.

Terminal 2: This terminal is located between the terminal 3 and terminal 1. Terminal 2 in the Cancun Airport is used for domestic flights and international flights to Central America, South America, and Europe.

Terminal 3: Terminal 3 is used for USA Airlines and some Canadian and European Airlines.

Terminal 4: Terminal 4 is the newest at the Cancun Airport. This terminal was inaugurated in October 2017, but now is the terminal that receives flights to the United States, Canada, Europe, and South America.

Cozumel International Airport

image courtesy of chicheniza

Recognized as the second most important airport in the state of Quintana Roo, due to its traffic of more than 600 thousand passengers.

Cozumel International Airport provides direct flights for both national and international travelers. However, it’s important to note that the airport serves only a few cities in the United States and two in Canada. This means that Cozumel Aiport offers more flights to nationals of Mexico than international people. However, if you have doubts about the cities of the United States with direct flights to Cozumel without scales, here is a list:

Austin, Texas

Houston, Texas

Dallas, Texas

Denver, Colorado

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Chicago, Illinois

Atlanta, Georgia

Charlotte, North Carolina

Miami, Florida

Chetumal International Airport

image courtesy of chicheniza

Chetumal International Airport is smaller than other airports in Mexico. Chetumal Airport, international tourists in Florida can fly directly to Chetumal because this airport has a total of 5 destinations, four of them are national flights and one is International to Florida. This airport is located near the Belize border.

Regarding transportation, Chetumal Airport offers various options, from taxis to private transportation, to transfer you to your destination.

Currently, this Airport in Mexico is undergoing remodeling and expansion to improve traveler services, enhance connectivity in the area, attract new routes, and strengthen the economic development of the region. It will be inaugurated on December 1st along with the Tulum Airport.

Tulum International Airport

image courtesy of chichenitza

One of the significant developments is the upcoming inauguration of Tulum International Airport. This Airport is a project that will be inaugurated on December 1st this year.

The Tulum Airport encompasses over 75,000 square meters of construction with a 3.7-kilometer-long hydraulic concrete runway, making it the longest in the entire Yucatan Peninsula. This runway is designed to accommodate state-of-the-art aircraft technology. The airport features an impressive control tower, a passenger terminal building, and a separate facility for private flights (FBO).

The Tulum Airport is one of the most significant projects in Mexico, promising a new way to travel and a transformation in the country.

Conclusion

The state of Quintana Roo will offer new travel options with the presence of various existing and soon-to-be-inaugurated international airports. This promises a significant increase in tourists and visits to the Mexican Caribbean. It will facilitate direct tourism access, contributing to the state’s economic growth.