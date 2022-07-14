The Face of US Tourism is now the Face of Pyxera Global

Isabel Hill has represented the United States for many years in tourism issues. Having retired from the Dept. of Commerce, her goal changed.

Isabel Hill has been the face of the United States in her position to lead the U.S. Travel and Tourism Advisory Board to the Secretary of Commerce under different US administrations.

Until Jan. 2022, Hill served as the Director of the National Travel and Tourism Office at the U.S. Department of Commerce, leading the development of the first National Travel and Tourism Strategies in collaboration with 12 federal agencies.

Hill also served as a United States Civilian Response Corps member, training as a reconstruction and stabilization planner. Hill often speaks on challenges within the tourism industry and works closely with the World Travel and Tourism Council, The World Economic Forum, the United Nations World Tourism Organization, and the World Bank.

PYXERA Global

Hill is now one of the faces of PYXERA Global. Together with Barbara Lang and Guillermo Areas, she joined the board of Pyxera.

Pyxera has big goals stating: “At PYXERA Global, our mission is to reinvent how public, private, and social interests engage to solve global challenges.

” We leverage the unique strengths of corporations, governments, social sector organizations, educational institutions, and individuals to enhance the abilities of people and communities to solve complex problems and attain mutually beneficial goals.”

Isabel Hill today posted this comment to her LinkedIn:

I am so honored to join the Board of Directors of PYXERA Global. Our goal is simple: to enrich lives and livelihoods worldwide, inclusively and sustainably.

Since 1990, PYXERA Global has worked in over 90 countries—navigating economic, geographic, and political realities to find common ground between multinational corporations, national development agencies, local governments, and non-governmental organizations.

Every day, the organization focuses on purposeful global engagement, providing pathways for organizations and individuals to positively contribute to the global issues that will shape our collective future.

I look forward to working with Deirdre White, her incredible team, and my fellow board members to advance these extraordinary efforts.”

Isabel Hill is a leader in the travel and tourism industries for her work advancing economic and social benefits associated with these industries and has been instrumental in other projects, including national security, climate change, and pandemic response.

Hill currently works as an Envoy of the Sustainable Tourism Global Center (STGC), a global coalition created to accelerate the tourism industry’s transition to a more climate-friendly organization and advance the sector’s contributions to the community.

Barbara B. Lang

Barbara B. Lang is a seasoned brand strategist and innovator with experience in a variety of sectors. Her specialties include crisis management, business development, political strategy management, executive leadership, and business tactical planning, assessment, and problem-solving. She founded and currently oversees all operational management for Lang Strategies LLC.

Her experience includes 12 years with the DC Chamber of Commerce, managing the organization’s overall strategy and working on key projects such as Pre-K-12 education strategy and small business/entrepreneurial development. Before her time at the Chamber of Commerce, Lang was the Vice President of Corporate Services and Chief Procurement Officer for Fannie Mae.

This public corporation helps provide financial services and products for low, moderate, and middle-class families. Lang currently serves on the board for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. , the Sibley Hospital Foundation, and the FONZ (Friends of the Zoo) board. Lang authored and published her first book, Madam President: Leadership Lessons from the Top of the Ladder, in 2021.

Guillermo Areas

Guillermo Aras is the Head of Government and External Affairs for Latin America and the Caribbean at BMW Group, known for his management, strategic planning, and government relations experience.

With over 25 years of professional experience working in the Latin American region at the intersection of government and business, Areas is skilled in stakeholder engagement, corporate social responsibility, public policy, and negotiation. A Nicaragua native currently residing in Washington D.C., Areas is also a member of the International Advisory Board of the Auschwitz Institute for the Prevention of Genocide (AIPG) and is a member of the BMW Foundation, Responsible Leaders Network.

Lang, Hill, and Areas join an experienced group of professionals on the PYXERA Global Board of Directors, including Mark Overmann, Ian Cornell, Jennifer Parker, Timothy Prewitt, James Calvin, Peg Willingham, Laden Manteghi, Helen Lowman, Lynne Weil, and Bill Maw.

