The End of Kruger National Park in South Africa on The Horizon

Kruger National Park, in northeastern South Africa, is one of Africa’s largest game reserves. Its high density of wild animals includes the Big 5: lions, leopards, rhinos, elephants, and buffalo. Hundreds of other mammals make their home here, as do diverse bird species such as vultures, eagles and storks. Mountains, bush plains and tropical forests are all part of the landscape.

Stephanus Johannes Paulus Kruger, better known as Paul Kruger, was a 19th-century South African politician and State President of the South African Republic from 1883 to 1900. Nicknamed “Oom Paul“ (Afrikaans for ‘Uncle Paul’), he came to international prominence as the face of the Boer cause—that of the Transvaal and its neighbour the Orange Free State—against Britain during the Second Boer War of 1899–1902. He has been called a personification of Afrikanerdom, and admirers venerate him as a tragic folk hero.

South Africa’s world-famous Kruger National Park, which was named after him, could be renamed.

For the majority of South Africans, Kruger is seen as responsible for South Africa’s racist past, as he was one of those responsible for driving black Africans off their land and excluding them from having a say in running the republic.

Many South African cities, towns, roads, and other major infrastructure have been given new names since the end of the legalised system of racial discrimination, known as apartheid, and the beginning of the democratic era in 1994. Though sometimes controversial, the decisions have been justified as a way to break with what went before – both the apartheid and colonial era.

Kruger National Park is home to elephants, lions, hippos, leopards, and many other animals. It attracts almost a million visitors a year and is a significant economic driver in South Africa’s tourism industry. A Kruger’s name change could threaten that.

Part of the park is in Mpumalanga province, and in September, as the country celebrated Heritage Month, representatives from the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) put forward a proposal in the region’s legislature to change Kruger’s name.

The EFF also proposed the renaming of other key landmarks in the province, including the Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport.