Hospitality Industry Hotel News Resort News Responsible Travel News Short News Tourism USA Travel News

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Joins MGM Rewards Program

Add Comment
28 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read

Beginning February 1, 2024, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will transition from its Identity loyalty program to MGM’s MGM Rewards loyalty program.

MGM Rewards is committed to ensuring a seamless transition. Identity members will receive communications prior to the integration with detailed information about the transition to MGM Rewards.

Until the transition, Identity members may continue to play and earn with Identity and their earnings will be recognized when determining their MGM Rewards Tier Status in 2024.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly