The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Joins MGM Rewards Program

Beginning February 1, 2024, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will transition from its Identity loyalty program to MGM’s MGM Rewards loyalty program.

MGM Rewards is committed to ensuring a seamless transition. Identity members will receive communications prior to the integration with detailed information about the transition to MGM Rewards.

Until the transition, Identity members may continue to play and earn with Identity and their earnings will be recognized when determining their MGM Rewards Tier Status in 2024.