The Collapse of Trust in Institutions Kills Interest in Travel & Tourism Jobs

The reality of self-serving activities and lack of results in travel and tourism institutions, such as UN-Tourism (UNWTO) , WTTC, PATA has almost eliminated trust in tangible results. This creates a lack of interest by the younger generation and an alarming shift within this group to really consider seeking a career in this sector.

The Travel & Tourism industry is today very focused on Gen Z, the “Young Generation” (born between 1997 to 2012). I would strongly recommend Gen Z NOT, repeat NOT, to pursue jobs in Travel & Tourism.

Why? Check out the World Social Report 2025, a joint publication of the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs and the UN University’s World Institute for Development Economics Research. Here are some of its bottom-line conclusions:

The World is facing a collapse of trust

Its core message is that the world faces a “Collapse of Trust” in governments, institutions, corporations, media, and each other. The accompanying instability in the economic, social, and political systems directly impacts job security and the working environment in both the formal and informal sectors. Rising climate change impacts and worsening conflicts further complicate the situation.

Travel & Tourism is being severely affected.

Witness current events:

In the United States, tourism is taking a sharp dive directly as a result of the bizarre economic and political twists and turns of the Trump regime as it converts the former “Land of the Free” into the “Land of Fear.”

In the Middle East, the long-suffering Holy Land destinations remain mired in conflict, impacting the direct protagonists, Israel and Palestine, as well as those on the periphery, such as Egypt and Jordan.

In South Asia, the latest flare-up in violence has hit Kashmir, one of the world’s most scenic destinations, and will soon impact both India and Pakistan at large.

In Southeast Asia, the ongoing ethnic conflicts in Myanmar drag down the visitor arrivals to what could otherwise be one of the region’s top destinations.

All man-made crises

ALL are man-made crises, which were both avoidable and preventable. They are only small cogs in the broader geopolitical wars being fought globally between the superpowers, economic systems, and now, increasingly, between civilizations.

ALL forms of conflict impact jobs

Travel and tourism are the first to be impacted. That leads to job cuts, with Gen Z staffers being the first to be let go based on the last-in, first-out formula.

This is a sea-change from the situation 35 years ago.

In 1990, global Travel & Tourism multinational corporations set up the World Travel & Tourism Council, rapidly gaining prominence by positioning Travel & Tourism as the world’s most significant job-creating industry.

That simple slogan appealed to politicians, bureaucrats, and CEOs looking for low-hanging fruit economic sectors that could quickly be tapped to drive economic growth.

Today, that slogan lies in tatters. While travel and tourism can still create jobs in stable and peaceful countries, peace and stability can be quickly disrupted by external events in an interconnected world.

Tourism is discretionary spending of money.

Travel and tourism are discretionary spending on a normal household budget, “nice to do” instead of “need to do.” When economies tank, travel and tourism are the first items to be cut to safeguard reserves for other priority items, e.g., health, food, education, and housing.

I urge Gen Z to study the various economic sectors closely and focus on those that are directly relevant to meeting the needs of daily survival. That’s where the job prospects will be the best.

Military expenditures skyrocking

Sadly, it appears military expenditures are also on the rise. The merchants of death are salivating at the prospects of more global conflict. That, of course, is NOT going to be very good for travel and tourism or job prospects.

Trust collapsing as job fears surge worldwide, warns UN Billions of people around the world are living in fear of job loss or struggling to find work, as economic instability, conflict, and climate shocks combine to erode global security, a new UN report has warned.

I can confidently say that the Travel and tourism industry will sweep it under the carpet. Today’s travel and tourism leaders lack the intellectual and moral courage to deal with such issues.

The lack of trust in institutions

The report’s conclusions about the lack of trust in institutions will be proved right. So will I.

The Spread of Misinformation

The spread of misinformation and disinformation, facilitated by digital technologies, is reinforcing divisions and fuelling distrust,” the report says, warning of abuse and misuse of digital platforms and social media to spread deceit and hate speech, and stoke conflicts.

“Often, users find themselves immersed in virtual and siloed ‘echo chambers’ where they are exposed to news and opinions that align with and may even radicalize their views.”

Platform algorithms facilitate the creation of such echo chambers and reward more extreme content and engagement with higher visibility..

