Hawaii Travel Short News Sustainable Tourism News Tourism USA Travel News

The Cleanest Air in America is 4909 miles from New York

Add Comment
46 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
1 min read

Hapuna Beach recorded the cleanest air in America. Located in the rolling hills of South Kohala on Hawaii‘s Big Island, Kamuela is cowboy country. Also known by its original Hawaiian name of “Waimea.”

Popular vacation destinations in Hawaii and Alaska emerged as oases of fresh air, according to research conducted by Biosource.

Hapuna Beach and Poipu Beach topped the list with an AQI reading of just 10. Close behind were three Alaskan destinations: Homer Spit Beach, Sandy Beach, and Kenai Beach with readings of 11 and 14 respectively.

With the current Canadian wildfires, New York destinations – Coney Island and Rockaway Beach – came in at second and third worst with a 56 rating.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly