The Cleanest Air in America is 4909 miles from New York

Hapuna Beach recorded the cleanest air in America. Located in the rolling hills of South Kohala on Hawaii‘s Big Island, Kamuela is cowboy country. Also known by its original Hawaiian name of “Waimea.”

Popular vacation destinations in Hawaii and Alaska emerged as oases of fresh air, according to research conducted by Biosource.

Hapuna Beach and Poipu Beach topped the list with an AQI reading of just 10. Close behind were three Alaskan destinations: Homer Spit Beach, Sandy Beach, and Kenai Beach with readings of 11 and 14 respectively.

With the current Canadian wildfires, New York destinations – Coney Island and Rockaway Beach – came in at second and third worst with a 56 rating.