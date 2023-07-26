The Benson Hotel and Faculty Club opens in Aurora

The Benson Hotel and Faculty Club’s grand opening on July 18, 2023, in Aurora, Colorado marked as the new hospitality center for the nationally recognized University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora.

Aurora is the gateway to the Rockies and has evolved into Colorado’s biotech hub and a health and life sciences research center. The Benson Hotel, a Preferred Hotel & Resorts member, is adjacent to the Fitzsimmons Innovation Community, the new business and residential district focused on medical and bioscience.

The Benson Hotel is named for Bruce Davey Benson, the longest-tenured president of the University of Colorado (CU) system, from March 2008 to July 1, 2019.

Olympia Hotel Management will operate the hotel, which was developed by Denver-based Aimco.