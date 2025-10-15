The Bahamas Wins Three Awards at 2025 World Travel Awards

The Islands of The Bahamas have received top honours in the annual World Travel Awards, earning three prestigious titles. The awards celebrate outstanding achievement in travel, tourism, and hospitality across the globe.

For the second consecutive year, The Bahamas was once again named the Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Island Destination and the Caribbean’s Leading Sports Tourism Destination, solidifying the destination’s reputation for world-class experiences and sporting excellence. The Bahamas also captured the title of the Caribbean’s Leading Business Travel Destination for Nassau.

The Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, said, “This recognition in three major categories is a testament to our commitment to delivering excellence in every aspect of travel and elevates The Bahamas on the global stage. We are proud of the diversity of experiences available across our islands and celebrate that The Bahamas is a destination where travelers can enjoy the very best in luxury, sports and business alike.”

“To be recognised once again for excellence in luxury and sports tourism, and now for business travel, reinforces The Bahamas’ position as a premier destination for every kind of traveller,” said Latia Duncombe, Director General, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “Across our islands, visitors will find world-class experiences, exceptional service, and the warmth that defines who we are.”

As the Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Island Destination, The Bahamas offers unmatched world-class offerings. From stays at five-star properties, secluded private island escapes, exclusive yacht charters and culinary experiences curated by Michelin-starred chefs, visitors can indulge in a thriving luxury scene across The Bahamas’ 16 unique island destinations and hundreds of cays.

The destination is also home to major sports competitions, including world-renowned sailing regattas, golf tournaments, cycling, and tournaments and training camps for elite basketball and football teams. The second consecutive win as the Caribbean’s Leading Sports Tourism Destination cements The Bahamas’ status as a hub for major sporting events.

Nassau’s recognition as the Caribbean’s Leading Business Travel Destination affirms its reputation as a top choice for meetings, conferences and events. With state-of-the-art facilities for business meetings, a wide range of accommodations and convenient airlift from major gateways all against the backdrop of turquoise blue waters, Nassau has grown to be a sought-after destination for corporate gatherings and business travel.

The Bahamas will be formally recognised at the World Travel Awards Caribbean & North American Gala Ceremony at Sandals Grande Saint Lucian on Saturday, 4 October 2025.

For more information about The Bahamas’ tourism offerings, please visit www.bahamas.com.