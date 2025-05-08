The Bahamas Welcomes More Flights From Canada

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation announces new and expanded airlift options from Canada making it easier than ever for Canadian travelers to experience the beauty and culture of the islands.

Air Canada is introducing new, nonstop flights from Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport (YOW) and Halifax-Stanfield International Airport (YHZ) to Nassau’s Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS) this winter, with the addition of weekly flights starting Friday, December 5, 2025, through April 10, 2026.

Commencing on June 20 through August 29, Air Canada will resume weekly nonstop flights from Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL) to Nassau’s Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS). Operating every Friday, the Airbus A220seasonal service will provide additional fast and convenient service to the excitement of Nassau and Paradise Island.

Air Canada will continue to provide service from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to Nassau’s Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS) six to seven times per week.

Air Canada Vacations’ flights from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to Georgetown, Exuma (GGT) is also scheduled to resume November 2025 through April 2026.

“Air Canada continues to demonstrate their commitment to expanding air travel from Canada to The Bahamas.”

Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, added: “It also reflects the eagerness of Canadians to travel to The Bahamas. We look forward to welcoming even more visitors from eastern Canada, to experience the warmth of our people, beauty, and culture of our islands this summer, next fall, and beyond.”

Sunwing Vacations also announced that their seasonal flights from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to Grand Bahama International Airport (FPO) will be extended to year-round weekly service as of this summer.

Sunwing will also continue to operate their nonstop flights from Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport Airport (YUL) to Grand Bahama International Airport (FPO) on a year round basis, with weekly Saturday flights.

Latia Duncombe, Director General, BMOTIA added: “Canada remains a priority growth market for The Bahamas, and the expansion of the airlift by our longstanding partners reflects the sustained demand for our destination. These enhanced routes from key Canadian cities strengthen our connectivity, improve accessibility, and support our broader strategy to drive year-round visitation across the islands.”

In addition to the Montreal/Nassau route this summer, Canadians can also opt for the nonstop charter offered by Club Med (every Tuesday through July 29), to experience their all-inclusive Columbus Isle Resort on San Salvador.

For the latest travel information and inspiration, visit bahamas.com.

