The Bahamas Unveils Boating Flings 2025 Schedule

Boating Lineup will feature inaugural “Canes x The Bahamas Boating Fling” with UM Legends and an Extended Fling to Abaco – Registration open for Grand Bahama, Bimini and Abaco Flings.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) Summer Boating Flings are back with a full schedule of thrilling ocean adventures in 2025. Every weekend from June 6 through July 28, beginner and seasoned boaters alike will cross the Gulf Stream to experience the ultimate “ocean road trip” across several breathtaking Bahamian islands.

This year’s schedule features six flings to Grand Bahama, Bimini, and Eleuthera — with a special highlight: the inaugural Canes x The Bahamas Boating Fling, hosted by University of Miami basketball legend and Hall of Famer Jack McClinton, taking place July 24–27 in Bimini.

Canes fans and boating enthusiasts will unite for a vibrant weekend of snorkeling expeditions, cultural celebrations, and exclusive receptions organized by The Islands of The Bahamas and hosted by UM sports legends. The festivities will also give boaters a chance to experience the colorful Goombay Summer Festival, featuring authentic Bahamian food, music, and cultural heritage.

Adding to this year’s excitement, The Black Boaters of SOFLO will lead a flotilla of more than a dozen vessels, guided by Bahamas Boating Ambassador Larry Quiton. The group, known for its active role in making boating more accessible and welcoming to a broader range of communities, regularly hosts meetups and group excursions throughout South Florida. Their participation in the fling not only highlights the growing enthusiasm for boating in The Bahamas but also helps expand exposure and interest in the lifestyle among diverse audiences.

The 2025 Summer Boating Flings Schedule is as follows:

June 5–8 – Grand Bahama

June 12–15 – Bimini

June 19–22 – Bimini

June 26–29 – Bimini

July 9–19 – Extended Fling to Abaco

July 24–27 – Bimini (Canes x Bahamas Boating Fling)

This year, participants will also have the opportunity to take part in an Extended Fling to Abaco, a watchman’s paradise known for its pristine anchorages, sheltered waters, and string of inviting islands. Set for July 9– July 19, this adventure offers boaters the chance to navigate through one of The Bahamas’ most boater-friendly regions, featuring charming settlements, world-class fishing grounds, and welcoming marinas. From Hope Town’s iconic lighthouse to Green Turtle Cay’s historic village life and the crystal-clear waters of Tahiti Beach, Abaco offers the perfect mix of exploration and relaxation for those who truly want to experience the boating lifestyle at its finest.

All Flings depart from Bahia Mar Yachting Center in Fort Lauderdale. All vessels must have a valid cruising permit obtained prior to departure in order to facilitate initial clearance and entry process in The Bahamas. Bahamas tourism officials are encouraging persons to experience the full schedule by choosing to be a part of all of the summer boating flings. Registration remains open for all flings, but spots are reserved on a first come, first serve basis and dates are subject to change.

It is recommended that interested persons attend a Captains Meeting at the Bahia Mar Marina in Fort Lauderdale. Meetings are held on the Wednesday before each fling and begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. For more details on registration fees and other information, please click here.

Whether persons are planning a quick trip or a leisurely island-hop across multiple islands, The Bahamas’ crystal-clear waters and warm temperatures make it an irresistible destination for boating. Throughout The Bahamas, boating enthusiasts can find well-equipped marinas with all the boating and docking essentials for boats of all sizes and stays of any length. The Association of Bahamas Marinas also offers boaters convenient reservation and booking services available via call center, toll-free: 844-556-5290, or U.S.: 954-462-4591, or email [email protected].

