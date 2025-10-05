The Bahamas Unveiled Elevated Monaco Yacht Show Strategy

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation unveiled a results-driven strategy to strengthen The Bahamas’ positioning as a leading global superyacht hub at the Monaco Yacht Show. The show took place 24-27 Sept. at Port Hercule.

The Bahamas’ presence at Stand PP26 in the prestigious Upper Deck Lounge highlighted the destination’s full superyacht ecosystem, from world-class marinas and provisioning networks to luxury aviation services and bespoke concierge offerings. With its proximity to U.S. gateways and diverse island cruising itineraries, The Bahamas offered an unrivalled superyacht experience for owners, brokers and captains.

BMOTIA’s refreshed approach at the Monaco Yacht Show moved beyond traditional trade show participation to focus on measurable outcomes through four strategic pillars:

Partner Co-Branding Programme: Amplifying Bahamian industry partners through integrated PR and branding. Targeted Digital Marketing: Engaging yacht owners, captains and brokers pre-, during, and post-show. Sustainability-Forward Storytelling: Showcasing The Bahamas’ alignment with the Monaco Yacht Show ‘s sustainability and innovation initiatives. Concierge Itinerary Desk: Offering tailored cruising routes through Nassau, The Abacos, The Exumas and beyond.

Stakeholders benefited from visibility alongside BMOTIA with pre-scheduled B2B introductions with decision-makers and digital amplification. Dedicated concierge support ensured The Bahamas’ diverse cruising grounds are highlighted as the ultimate playground for superyacht exploration.

The Hon. John H. W. Pinder, II, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, said, “Our presence at Monaco Yacht Show 2025 is about more than visibility; it’s about impact. The Bahamas has the infrastructure, the proximity, and the unmatched natural beauty to serve as a year-round superyacht hub. By taking a more results-driven approach, we are ensuring that The Bahamas is not only top of mind but also the preferred choice for owners, captains, and industry leaders.”

