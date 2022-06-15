The Bahamas Eliminates Its Travel Health Visa Requirement For All Travelers 

Streamlined Entry Protocols Take Effect June 19, 2022

The Government of The Bahamas is removing another COVID requirement for international travelers. Effective at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, 19 June 2022, travelers will no longer need to apply for a Bahamas Travel Health Visa in order to enter the country. Travelers will, however, still be required to present a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than three days (72 hours) prior to travel to The Bahamas.

“The discontinuation of the Travel Health Visa is yet another signal to the international community that we are open for business,” said the Honorable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “Throughout the pandemic, we have remained committed to evaluating protocols and adjusting requirements to reflect the current environment. We acknowledge that the Travel Health Visa was a burden for travelers, and we are pleased to be able to eliminate it.”

While the streamlined entry protocols are a welcome change, the health and safety of all citizens, residents and travelers remain the priority.

Besides having to test negative before flying to The Bahamas, travelers must also follow on-island guidelines for mask wearing and social distancing.

Testing requirements are as follows:

Vaccinated travelers, as well as children ages 2-11, may present either a negative RT-PCR test or a Rapid Antigen test taken no more than three days (72 hours) prior to travel.

Unvaccinated travelers ages 12 and older must submit a negative RT-PCR test taken no more than three days (72 hours) prior to travel.

For full details on The Bahamas’ current COVID-19 protocols for travelers, please visit Bahamas.com/travelupdates.