The B737 Max Story Goes On with a Newly I Issue

After two crashes the best seller for Boeing, the B737 MAX has been in the spotline of problems. Today a new issue emerged.

After another concern in the making, Boeing is trying to calm the public down, saying this issue has no influence on safety.

Boeing found out about a new 737 MAX quality problem that had resulted in improperly drilled holes on the aft pressure bulkhead.

The manufacturer behind the ongoing issue, Spirit Aero Systems, got on record today and issued the following statement.

We are aware of a quality issue involving elongated fastener holes on the aft pressure bulkhead on certain models of the 737 fuselage produced by Spirit AeroSystems. Because Spirit uses multiple suppliers for the aft pressure bulkhead, only some units are affected. Spirit will continue to deliver units to Boeing.

Spirit has implemented changes to its manufacturing process to address this issue. We are working closely with our customer to address any impacted units within the production system and any needed rework. Based on what we know now, we believe there will not be a material impact on our delivery range for the year related to this issue.

Boeing has determined that there is no immediate safety of flight concern associated with this issue for the 737 fleet and that the in-service fleet may continue to operate.

Spirit AeroSystems is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defense platforms, and business/regional jets and has locations in the U.S., U.K., France, Malaysia, and Morocco. The headquarters is in Wichita, Kansas.