The Aviation Challenge for SAS at SKYTEAM

Scandinavian Airlines will once again take part in The Aviation Challenge (TAC), SkyTeam’s annual showcase of innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence. On October 7, SAS will operate a special flight from Copenhagen to Los Angeles as part of the 2025 edition.

The flight from CPH to LAX will showcase selected sustainability initiatives in line with this year’s theme, ‘Impact,’ focusing on practical improvements and scalable solutions to reduce aviation’s environmental footprint. Passengers will also experience SAS’ wider sustainability efforts, reflecting the company’s commitment to lowering the impact of air travel.

The Aviation Challenge | SkyTeam The Aviation Challenge is harnessing the power of friendly competition to drive the changes needed to reduce our industry’s footprint.

“We are proud to take part in The Aviation Challenge once again and continue exploring ways to reduce aviation’s environmental impact. Last year’s results showed what’s possible when we combine innovation and collaboration, achieving nearly a 20% reduction in CO₂ emissions per passenger and earning two awards. Our participation is not just about competing; it’s about learning, collaborating, and contributing to a meaningful transformation in the industry,” said Mads Brandstrup, Senior Vice President Communication, Public Affairs and Sustainability at SAS.

With a net-zero target for 2050, SAS continues to be a driving force in sustainable aviation, renewing its fleet, improving efficiency, and investing in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and new fuel solutions, while building partnerships to accelerate the green transition.

The Aviation Challenge is recognized as one of the airline industry’smost impactful global competitions, dedicated to advancing sustainability, operational excellence, and innovation across SkyTeam member airlines. The Aviation Challenge | SkyTeam