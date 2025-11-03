The Appian Way: A Meeting Point of History, Culture, Tourism, and Flavours

At the upcoming 27th Mediterranean Archaeological Tourism Exchange, scheduled from October 30 to November 2, 2025 , in Paestum , the Province of Latina will present the project “Appia Regina Viarum – Province of Latina”, a forward-looking initiative that combines heritage conservation, tourism innovation, and community pride.

The project, conceived and coordinated by Gerardo Stefanelli, President of the Province of Latina, focuses on the development of the Appian Way’s stretch that runs between the Pontine Plain and the Garigliano River, south of Rome. This section of the ancient Roman road — recently designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site — is being transformed into a model of sustainable cultural tourism.

“Thanks to the shared commitment with my fellow mayors,” Stefanelli says, “we signed a memorandum of understanding that allowed us to gather documentation, propose initiatives, and coordinate all actions regarding the Pontine section. This governance model is still active and functioning today.”

Appia Regina Viarum – Provincia di Latina

From Ancient Route to Modern Model

The Appian Way, spanning from Rome to Brindisi, crosses four regions, ten provinces, three metropolitan cities, and 74 municipalities. Coordinating such a vast and diverse area poses a major challenge — one that Latina has taken on with determination.

In May, during a meeting at the Ministry of Culture in Rome, the Latina model was cited as an example for effective governance and collaboration between local authorities, cultural institutions, and communities. “To summarize,” Stefanelli notes, “the Province of Latina has carved out a leading role for itself.”

A Journey Through History, Culture, and Flavour

The project reimagines the Appian Way as a living corridor that connects history, culture, tourism, and local traditions. In the Pontine area, the UNESCO route has been divided into thematic itineraries — historical, cultural, cycling, and food-and-wine — linking iconic destinations such as Cisterna, Latina, Norma, Sermoneta, Sezze, Pontinia, Terracina, Fondi, Itri, Formia, Gaeta, Monte San Biagio, and Minturno.

Each stop tells its own story, offering visitors a blend of archaeological heritage and contemporary experience. A comprehensive media plan — including social media channels, a dedicated website, interactive maps, and promotional videos — supports the initiative.

Mediterranean Archaeological Tourism Exchange The XXVI edition is scheduled from Thursday 31 October to Sunday 3 November 2024 in Paestum at the Next ex Tabacchificio Cafasso, the Park and the Archaeological Museum, the Basilica.

“The Appian Way is more than just an ancient Roman road,” Stefanelli emphasizes. “It is a symbol of connection, of encounter, of shared journeys. That is the spirit with which we present ourselves in Paestum: as a united community, proud of its history and ready to share it with the world.”

Tourism with a Global Appeal

Tourists along the Pontine stretch of the Appian Way already come largely from Northern Europe and French-speaking countries, extending beyond Europe to include visitors from Canada. To strengthen this appeal, the Province launched the Appia Regina Viarum – Provincia di Latina brand in September, accompanied by a soundtrack donated by American composer Ron Jones, celebrated in a concert at the Roman Theatre of Minturnae.

At Paestum, the Province will promote the project with a focus on three themes — archaeology, gastronomy, and cycling tourism — involving not only municipalities but also associations, schools, and private enterprises.

A Road Toward the Future

For Stefanelli, this debut marks the beginning of a larger journey. “This experience will be just the first of many,” he says, “that will continue throughout 2026 and will see both the Province and its section of the Appian Way playing a leading role.”

Rooted in history yet looking to the future, the Province of Latina’s vision reaffirms the enduring power of the Appian Way — a road that, more than two millennia later, still unites people, places, and ideas

Appia Regina Viarum: Latina Leads the Way in Reviving the Ancient Road

The Appian Way, with its over 900 km of roads, works of art, and historical remains, has always been a crossroads of knowledge, identity, as well as of natural, engineering, and cultural heritage, influencing Italian and Mediterranean history for millennia. The Province of Latina, just southbound Rome, is proud to be part of this heritage, with its Pontine route, from Cisterna to Minturno, still clearly visible and excellently preserved.

The Province of Latina actively participated in the ministerial dossier process and in all the phases that led to UNESCO’s inscription of the Via Appia in its list of World Heritage Sites.

The importance of this recognition for the Province of Latina strengthens its cultural, historical, and tourism presence, confirming the need to rethink these factors in an integrated and interactive way, to promote an entire territory and its ancient and modern history, as the Appian Way teaches.