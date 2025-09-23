The Appia Regina Viarum – Provincia di Latina brand was introduced last Saturday, September 13, at the Teatro Romano Hotel in Minturno, Italy, in the outskirts of Latina, the head of one of the provinces between Rome and Naples. The brand aims to plan and manage the tourism development of the stretch of the Appian Way – a UNESCO World Heritage Site – between the Pontine Plain and the Garigliano River.

A crown of 13 paving stones represents the municipalities of the Provincial control room, united in a shared identity to promote the Regina Viarum (Queen of Roads): Latina, Cisterna di Latina, Norma, Sermoneta, Sezze, Pontinia, Terracina, Monte San Biagio, Fondi, Itri, Gaeta, Formia, and Minturno. The steering committee is led by Gerardo Stefanelli, President of the Province of Latina, who had this brilliant idea and persevered in implementing it, fostering synergies as well as shared goals, energies, and visions.

The brand will be a key player at the 27th Mediterranean Archaeological Tourism Exchange in Paestum, Campania (the region headed by Naples), scheduled from October 30th to November 2nd. During this event, the Province of Latina will showcase archaeological beauties, landscapes, and culture in a large stand, deliberately designed in a linear rather than angular fashion. This underlines the concept of “path”, symbolized by a common thread that spans time and space, uniting diverse communities in a single vision of enhancement and development.

Culture, tourism, and institutional collaboration will define the new identity of this UNESCO World Heritage site, which has always been characterized by a sense of belonging, collaboration, and exchange between communities, as well as shared heritage. So much so that the stand in Paestum will have, alongside the speech and sales areas, a tasting area, metaphorically connecting with the rest stops that have refreshed travelers along the Appian Way since ancient Roman times.

The project is the result of exemplary teamwork between institutions, municipalities, associations, and operators, with prominent figures such as the Italian Ministry of Culture and the Museums Directorate for Latium, the region headed by Rome itself.

The brand introduction concluded with a performance by the Rome International Orchestra and a visit to the Ponte Real Ferdinando, the first iron catenary suspension bridge built in Italy (1828-1832) and one of the first in the world.

Statement by Gerardo Stefanelli, President of the Province of Latina