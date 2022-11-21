The almost perfect Resort is a Hilton Hotel in Croatia!

A holiday in Croatia means to experience one of the most scenic coast lines in the world. A Hilton Resort & Spa there is close to perfect.

“I found an almost perfect vacation resort in an almost perfect holiday region in Croatia – the almost new Hilton Rijeka Costabella Beach Resort & Spa in the almost perfect resort town “Opatija”. It’s on a picture-perfect coastline of the Adriatic Sea in Croatia”, said Juergen Steinmetz, publisher of eTurboNews.

“Our Hilton Rijeka Resort is on the coast of the Adriatic, between the seaside towns of Opatija and Rijeka. We are surrounded by the scenery of Risnjak National Park and Učka Nature Park. Enjoy watersports and relaxation on our 200-meter-long beach. All accommodations are sea-facing, and we offer two pools, six restaurants, and a full-service spa and health club.”

This is the promising description on the Hilton website for this new brand-name hotel in one of the most beautiful coastal regions in Croatia.

Located about 3 km from the center of Opatija this Croatian coastal town on the Adriatic Sea was already a fashionable resort in the 19th century. The Lungomare is a promenade that snakes along the coastline, offering views of the town and neighboring islands. The 1800s Villa Angiolina, set in a garden of exotic plants, houses the Croatian Museum of Tourism. Parts of St. Jacob’s Church date from the 16th century.

The author, eTN Publisher Juergen Steinmetz stayed at this resort for a week last month and attended the SKAL International General Meeting.

As a gold member of Hilton, I booked a basic room on Hilton’s website for 2 people. The rate was EURO 181.00 per room and night including breakfast.

A week before my arrival I received an email from Lucija Kozjan, the guest relations manager saying:

Dear Mr Steinmetz,

on behalf of our entire team, I am delighted to welcome you to Hilton Rijeka Costabella Beach Resort & Spa!



In order to provide a seamless welcome experience, we kindly ask you to advise your estimated time of arrival and the names of your accompanying guests.



Our team is here to curate your experience with us, from personal requests, transportation services, spa and dining reservations you may desire throughout your stay.



The Kitchen Restaurant & Bar lets you enjoy the Mediterranean magic and genuine Croatian cuisine by our Executive Chef Miljenko Kosanovic.



Indulge in the ultimate gourmet dining experience in Nebo Lounge & Restaurant, our Michelin Star restaurant by one of the greatest gastronomic talents, Chef Deni Srdoc.



Unwind at our oceanfront Spa with a variety of treatments including massages, body treatments, and facials. Spend time enjoying the pristine facilities of the sauna, steam room, and indoor pool, and relax at our oceanfront relaxation room, complimentary during your stay.



If traveling with your little ones, be sure to check out our Bella’s Kids Club, where we have activities and crafts planned for them on a daily basis.



Should you wish to make reservations at The Spa or at The Kitchen restaurant, we would highly recommend doing so with our team in advance.



We remain at your disposal for any questions and are looking forward to welcoming you soon.

One of the perks for premium members in hotel frequent guest programs like HHonors, Bonvoy, or World of Hyatt is that hotel groups such as Hilton, Marriott, and Hyatt often offer room upgrades to loyal guests.

To become a premium member and maintain or increase tiers, it’s important to avoid booking through Expedia, bookings.com, Trivago, or other booking agencies. In most cases, only direct bookings on hotel websites count for status credits and frequent stay points.

“Therefore I always make my reservations on hotel websites, in this case at hilton.com, and was rewarded with a double or triple upgrade upon check-in to an oceanfront beach villa.”, Juergen explained.

“Staying 100+ nights in hotels and resorts around the world every year, this stay was a real treat for me and close to perfect”, said Steinmetz.

My beach villa was more than what I expected when booking a room at Hilton. A fully functioning apartment, with an oceanfront balcony, bar, dining table, even a good espresso machine, two bathrooms, clean, modern, all the latest electric plugs, two big screen TVs, two desks for computer and other utilities.

The resort was absolutely perfect. An outside heated pool and a huge indoor pool, sauna, steam, a state-of-the-art gym, and spa. I loved the lazy chairs outside. You have them both on the terrace and the villa balconies.

Good morning Croatia! The breakfast every morning was a true treat. A wide variety of food, fresh juice, quality items, and treats.

For the first day or two finding your way inside the resort was a little confusing, but an ever-friendly staff was always ready and available to help.

Here are some of the photos I took while staying at the Hilton in Rijeka, Croatia. Excuse my bed is not being made yet – they made it every day – no worry 🙂 I enjoyed the warm waters in the indoor pool even more than the scenic outdoor one.

Rijeka is a Croatian port city on Kvarner Bay in the northern Adriatic Sea. It’s known as a gateway to Croatia’s islands. Korzo, the main promenade, is lined with Habsburg-era buildings. Nearby, the 19th-century Ivan pl. Zajc Croatian National Theatre has ceiling paintings by Gustav Klimt. The hilltop Trsat Castle complex, which includes a religious shrine, has sweeping views of the islands of Kvarner Bay.