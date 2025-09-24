Visitors in London in October can be part of the month-long celebration of the only female PM in the United Kingdom, also known as the Iron Lady, Margaret Thatcher. She becomes the Queen of Soho in October.

A packed diary of events to mark what would have been former PM Margaret Thatcher’s 100th birthday is in place to remember the controversy – and celebrate the achievements – of Grantham’s most famous daughter.

The main programme of events runs at various venues across the town from 12th October.

South Kesteven District Council is one of several collaborators on the commemorative season of music, poetry, local history, and art, covering history, conflict, and the divisive politics of her time in power.

TV personality, author, and former MP Gyles Brandreth hosts a sold-out show: Quite A Centenary, celebrating three British icons of Margaret Thatcher, Elizabeth II, and Winnie the Pooh.

Just a few tickets remain for the smash hit musical comedy Margaret Thatcher Queen of Soho (13th October), following five sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe, UK tours, and a West End season.

Then, later the same week, former Junior Health Minister Edwina Currie will host two shows featuring chat and memories of her time at the heart of government (14th October, matinee and evening).

New events just announced include Grantham Labour’s answer to Thatcherfest – an evening of punk poetry, irreverent comedy and music at Grantham Railway Club (12th October, 7pm).

A book signing and talk around Tina Gaudoin’s latest work, The Incidental Feminist: Friend, foe, femme fatale: The truth about Thatcher, is at The Reading Room (18th October, 7 pm).

Behind the Bronze is the untold story of Grantham’s Margaret Thatcher Statue, taking place at Grantham Museum (15th October, 2 pm).

Council Leader Cllr Ashley Baxter said: “Baroness Thatcher is indisputably the most famous woman to have grown up in Grantham. As a female politician and British Prime Minister, she had a profound impact on the global stage and contemporary British society.

“The purpose of ThatcherFest is to mark the 100th anniversary of her birth and, in doing so, to encourage people to visit Grantham and to learn about her legacy.

“I am really pleased with the way various community groups have joined in with the festival. We offer a range of events, including amateur and professional theatre, music, visual art, and lectures on political and historical topics. From the Rt Hon Edwina Currie through to performance poet Attilla the Stockbroker, the festival has something for everyone’s political and artistic taste.

“Whether you remember Mrs Thatcher as the milk-snatcher or the Iron Lady, we would love to see you in Grantham for the festival.

Margaret Roberts was born on 13 October 1925 in Grantham and spent her childhood there. She attended Huntingtower Primary School before winning a scholarship to Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School, where she served as head girl from 1942 to 1943. In her upper sixth year, she was accepted for a scholarship to study chemistry at Somerville College, Oxford.

She famously went on to become Britain’s first female Prime Minister

Other ticketed events

• Walking Talks: The Thatcher Years – guided walks of Grantham – various dates in October

• Grantham Labour’s answer to Thatcherfest – Grantham Railway Club – 12th October

• The Iron Lady: cinema screening at Kesteven and Grantham Girls School – 13th and 16th October

• Thatcher, Reagan, Gorbachev: Power, Politics, and the end of the Cold War; Guildhall Arts Centre Ballroom, 15th October

• Behind the Bronze: The Untold Story of Grantham’s Margaret Thatcher Statue – Grantham Museum, 15th October

• Living Over the Shop: Grantham Dramatic Society present a gossip’s view of Margaret Thatcher at Christ Church, Finkin Street/Grantham Museum – 15th and 18th October

• From Shop Floors to Shaping Legacies – talk by Clare Bailey – Grantham Museum – 17th October

• Margaret Thatcher: Alternative Voices – Music and poetry at Grantham Museum 18th October

• The Incidental Feminist: Friend, foe, femme fatale: The truth about Thatcher – Book signing and talk, The Reading Room – 18th October

Unticketed events:

• Thatcher Postcard Exhibition: Union Street Gallery hosts a large and diverse collection covering various sides of the story, political moments, and illustrated images – throughout October

• Margaret Thatcher display: Discover her early life, legacy, and local roots at Grantham Library, 13-18 October

• Grantham in the 1920s and 1930s – local history talk at Christ Church Finkin Street, 14th October 4pm

