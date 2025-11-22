Thailand Urged to Rethink Tourism Strategy, Establish Independent Board to Stay Competitive in Asia

Thailand should pursue a more ambitious, product-driven tourism strategy and create an independent tourism board to attract large-scale investment and maintain its status as one of the world’s leading travel destinations, according to Kevin Clayton, chief brand officer for Thailand at Galaxy Entertainment Group. He voiced this in a recent article first published in the Bangkok Post .

Mr. Clayton said Thailand’s global reputation for hospitality, cultural richness, cuisine and natural beauty remains strong. But with tourism across Asia-Pacific expected to surge—driven largely by expanding middle-class populations in China and India—the region is becoming increasingly competitive, he said.

“Thailand needs to define the position it wants to hold in the future tourism landscape,” Mr. Clayton noted.

Rising Competition and Slower Recovery

The country has faced headwinds in recent years, including intensifying competition and persistent concerns over tourist safety and scams. Foreign arrivals are projected to reach about 33 million in 2024, still well below the record 39.9 million visitors in 2019.

Meanwhile, regional rivals are investing heavily in man-made tourism products. Vietnam is accelerating tourism development in its major cities, and Singapore has transformed its global profile over the past two decades through large-scale attractions such as Marina Bay Sands, Resorts World Sentosa and Gardens by the Bay.

Mr. Clayton said Thailand will need similar “signature attractions” to remain competitive and appeal to high-spending travelers. These could include major entertainment complexes, cultural districts and, potentially, integrated resorts with gaming—though the latter would require sensitive public debate.

“There is room for man-made attractions in Thailand, provided they enhance what already makes the destination unique,” he said.

Ambitious Targets

Mr. Clayton urged the government to adopt bolder tourism goals, including 45 million international visitors by 2030 and 60 million by 2035. To achieve these targets, he said Thailand must treat tourism as a competitive commercial sector and invest accordingly.

Industry observers note that Thailand’s push toward “high-value tourism” will not be successful without an equivalent investment in high-value products and experiences.

Call for an Independent Tourism Board

To support long-term development, Mr. Clayton proposed establishing an independent tourism board tasked with evaluating new products, infrastructure and technology initiatives. The board should include representatives from the Tourism Authority of Thailand, airlines, and tourism associations, and operate with government backing but without excessive political influence.

Thailand will require billions of dollars in private and foreign investment in the coming years, he said. A unified board would help streamline decision-making and offer clearer direction for investors, aligning Thailand with global best practices in tourism governance.

Maintaining Thailand’s Global Appeal

Analysts say the recommendations highlight a critical moment for Thailand, which must balance its renowned natural and cultural appeal with modern tourism expectations shaped by large-scale entertainment, safety assurance and digital experience.

“Tourism remains one of Thailand’s most important economic engines,” Mr. Clayton said. “But to stay ahead in a rapidly shifting global market, the country must think boldly, compete strategically and invest in the next generation of attractions.”