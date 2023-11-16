What is Thailand’s Safety Sandbox for Tourists?

Starting on November 26th, the “Safety Phuket Island Sandbox” or simply “Safety Sandbox” initiative will kick off at Pa Tong beach and Walking Street in Muang district.

Safety Sandbox is a crucial part of Thailand’s pilot program aiming to ensure the health and safety of tourists visiting the area.

The program’s goal is to enhance tourists’ trust in local medical care, anticipating a rise in visitor numbers, which would benefit the local economy. It offers a “sky doctor” medical team and grants Green Health certificates to health-focused hotels and attractions.

The plan involves upgrading hospital facilities and enhancing the quality of medical care. Additionally, ensuring food safety for street food dishes is a priority in the initiative.

Dr. Thanit Sermkaew, overseeing Phuket’s Health Service Provider Board Office 11, mentioned a 100-day health and safety campaign. Key aspects include emergency medical units at Pa Tong beach, rabies protection, free influenza vaccination for 100,000 tourism workers, Street Food Good Health certification, a Travel Medicine Center establishment, and the launch of a digital disease reporting platform.

Thailand’s Safety Sandbox Expansion

Besides Phuket, the program is set to expand to 12 other provinces: Bangkok, Nan, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Ayutthaya, Phetchaburi, Rayong, Kalasin, Udon Thani, Nakhon Ratchasima, Trang, and Ubon Ratchathani.