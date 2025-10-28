Thailand Police Challenges with Visitors from Israel and Chabad Centers

Thai Police commanders and senior Israeli security officials met at the Regional Police Bureau 8 headquarters in Phuket on Sunday to resolve disputes over restricted access to Chabad centres across Thailand and address rising complaints about misconduct by Israeli tourists.

The Israeli side was led by Avi Bitton, Senior Advisor to Israel’s National Security Council, and included embassy staff, Israeli security officers based in Thailand, and Chabad security heads. Thai attendees included Pol. Lt. Gen. Jarut Srutayaporn (Deputy Commander, Police Region 8), Pol. Lt. Gen. Suwat Suksri (Surat Thani Provincial Police Commissioner), and Pol. Lt. Gen. Sinlert Sukhum (Phuket Provincial Police Commissioner).

Chabad centers in Thailand are Jewish community hubs run by the Chabad-Lubavitch movement. They mainly serve travelers (especially Israelis), expats, and locals as a “home away from home” for prayer, kosher food, Shabbat/holiday meals, classes, and practical help (lost passports, hospital visits, etc.).

Chabad of Thailand was founded in 1993 with the guidance and blessing of the Lubavitcher Rebbe. Its sole purpose is to “love every Jew, help every Jew, bring every Jew closer to his/her Jewishness” by providing spiritual, material and social support for all Jews regardless of their origin, affiliation or degree of observance. This creates an atmosphere of unity, which transcends all differences/levels of observance and guarantees Jewish continuity.

Chabad has maintained a presence in Thailand since May 1993, when Rabbi Yosef Kantor accepted an invitation by the Jewish Community of Thailand, to take up a permanent posting in the city. Today, Kantor is Thailand’s Chief Rabbi.

The Rebbe taught his followers that no matter where in the world a Jew finds himself, he should be able to visit a welcoming haven to meet, socialize, and pray with his fellow Jews. To that end, Chabad operates a vast and growing global network of outreach centers, numbering in the thousands and spanning from Colombia to Kazakhstan, from Alaska to Timbuktu. Thailand and Bangkok are no exception. Chabad of Thailand is overseeing an ever-expanding range of Jewish activities in Bangkok and across Thailand.

Talks centered on six Chabad centres—Pai (Mae Hong Son), Koh Samui and Koh Phangan (Surat Thani), and Kathu and Chalong (Phuket)—that have limited entry to outsiders, including local law enforcement, due to security protocols. Both sides agreed to a cooperative framework enabling regular police inspections and direct liaison with the centres to improve transparency while respecting security needs.

Officials also discussed a spate of incidents involving inappropriate or unlawful behavior by Israeli tourists. According to Thai police, Israeli security representatives backed immediate legal action without exception for any violations, while Chabad security heads and local rabbis will help educate visiting Israelis on Thai laws and cultural norms.

Thai police did say this week they’d take a zero-tolerance approach after complaints involving some Israeli visitors—but the rules apply to everyone