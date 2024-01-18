Thailand Introduces New Measures to Limit Illegal Overstays

In the event of a lost passport, alternative documents such as an emergency passport, non-Thai ID card, or a driving license will be permitted.

In a move aimed at curbing illegal overstays, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has introduced new requirements for foreigners traveling on domestic flights within the country.

Effective January 16, foreign passengers are now mandated to present their original passport, matching the name on the boarding pass, to be eligible for boarding even domestic flights.

Apart from official passports, foreigners can also use a laissez-passer, a diplomatic travel document issued by the United Nations, as an acceptable form of identification.

However, in the event of a lost passport, alternative documents such as an emergency passport, non-Thai ID card, or a driving license will be permitted.

These stringent measures come in response to concerns about the rising number of foreigners overstaying their visas, particularly in popular resort areas. Thailand, experiencing a robust tourism recovery since its reopening, faced challenges with individuals exceeding their authorized stay periods last year.

Overstaying in Thailand for a period exceeding 90 days results in deportation and a subsequent ban on re-entry.

The new regulations are expected to strengthen border control and help maintain the integrity of Thailand’s visa policies.