Thailand legalized marijuana but hates the smell

The Royal Gazette has published the Thailand Ministry of Public Health’s notice declaring smell or smoke of cannabis, hemp and other plants a public nuisance.

Dr. Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the Department of Health, said the notice on smell or smoke of cannabis, hemp, marijuana, and other plants was published in the Royal Gazette on June 14 and took effect on June 15.

According to the notice, smell or smoke of cannabis, hemp and other plants causes a public nuisance. The abuse of cannabis, for recreation for example, can annoy people or harm public health. Particulate matters from the smoke can be inhaled and make people develop illnesses including lung disease, asthma and bronchitis.

The declaration was aimed at protecting public health from the harmful smoke of cannabis, hemp and other plants.

Thai police say no accidents caused by “high on pot” drivers.

Bangkok police have not found any case of cannabis smoking in public or traffic accident related to cannabis after the decriminalization of the plant on June 9.

Pol Maj Gen Jirasant Kaewsaeng-ek, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said the bureau had not received any report on cannabis smoking in public places or any traffic accident related to cannabis.

He said that police had yet to see a notice from the Public Health Ministry on the impacts of cannabis smoke on the public and relevant complaint procedures. Affected people could file their complaints with local public health officials and investigation would be finished in seven days. If cannabis smokers continued to annoy the public, a fine would be eventually imposed, Pol Maj Gen Jirasant said.

He also said that police waited for the promulgation of a law on hemp and cannabis control. Pending the passage of the law, police would act in compliance with a notice of the Public Health Ministry on smoke and smell.