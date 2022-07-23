Thailand Internet Icon and Pioneer to speak at Skal event

Thailand Internet icon and pioneer, Pawoot Pongvitayapanu (Pom), will speak at the next Skal International Bangkok Business Luncheon Event.

Thailand Internet icon and pioneer, Pawoot Pongvitayapanu (Pom), will be the guest speaker at the next Skal International Bangkok Business Luncheon Event.

Skal Bangkok will be organizing a Business Luncheon Talk on:

“New Era of Digital Marketing for Thailand’s Tourism Business.”

The event will take place on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at the Landmark Bangkok Hotel starting with cocktails reception at 11.30 a.m. followed by a 3-course western set lunch and the talk. End at 2p.m.

Priced at 950 Baht per person for members of Skal International Bangkok. 1,650 Baht per person for non-members. 500 Baht per person for young Skal (people aged 20-30 years old).

For reservations, please send an email to [email protected]

For membership inquiries, please send an email to [email protected]

About the guest speaker

Pawoot Pongvitayapanu (Pom) is Online Entrepreneur. He is CEO of efrastructure Group, Managing Director and founder of TARAD.com the largest E-Commerce Service in Thailand. He started the company since 1999 and joined with Rakuten Group No.1 E-Commerce Site in Japan in 2009. He is also President of Thai E-Commerce Association, Teacher, Speaker for more than 100 organizations, Consultant, Columnist (Newspaper and Magazine). He is also a regular guest speaker for 96.5 FM radio. Along E-Commerce business, he is also Director and founder of Zocial Inc (Online Analytics & Research Company) and Winter Egency (Online Agency Company). Many people call him as “Thailand Internet Icon & Pioneer and Thailand’s E-Commerce Wizard”

Skal International

Skal International is a professional organization of tourism leaders around the world. Founded in 1934, Skal International is an advocate of global tourism and peace and is a not-for-profit association. Skal does not discriminate on the basis of sex, age, race, religion or politics. Skal is focused on doing business and business networking in the company of fellow professionals in an atmosphere of friendship. The Skal toast promotes Happiness, Good Health, Friendship, and Long Life. It is the only international group uniting all branches of the travel and tourism industry.

