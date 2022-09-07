Thailand hotel robberies result in USD 2 million loss and 1 death

Thailand police arrested 6 suspects in a multi-million hotel heist while at another hotel a burglar was electrocuted trying to enter a room.

The owner of luxury hotel Chaweng Blue Lagoon The Teak Wing Hotel on Koh Samui lost about 70 million baht (close to USD 2 million) worth of its assets to a heist that continued for months after its multi-million-baht renovation.

Its owner, Yomana Poolsawat, filed her complaint with local police after finding the total hotel damage from the looting.

The owner had the hotel fully renovated before COVID-19 outbreaks, but it became a deserted facility due to the heist which damaged all its 348 rooms.

Thieves took all detachable assets at the property.

This included wires, bulbs, power sockets, desks, chairs, beds, toilets, shower heaters, curtains, roofing, glass panes, wooden doors, air-conditioners, pumps and lifts. The structure of the building was also damaged because of the looting.

The saddened owner said she had invested about 400 million baht (almost USD 11 million) in the renovation, but COVID-19 outbreaks delayed the hotel reopening. She believed the looting happened over the past few months. She said she could not afford to repair the property but would sell it.

Police arrested 6 suspects with some stolen objects and were expanding their investigation in the case.

Electric fence kills hotel thief in Bangkok

In other hotel news about robberies, the body of the 34-year-old man was found between a wall and an exhaust duct on the second floor of the hotel on Sukhumvit Soi 5.

The burglar was killed when he accidentally kicked an electric fence at a hotel in Sukhumvit area while trying to enter the property.

Police believe the man was electrocuted, because they found a burn on his right ankle that rested on an electric wire of the hotel’s fence. Police assumed the man planned to steal valuables from the guests who stayed at the hotel but accidentally hit the electric fence.

Hotel staff said that the dead man was not a guest and normally the electric fence was activated from 10 pm to 5 am. The electric fence was installed a month ago after a burglar stole customers’ valuables and fled an arrest attempt at the hotel.

