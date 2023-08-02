Thailand Elite Visa Major Rule Changes

The former ousted prime minister for the Kingdom of Thailand, Thaksin Shinawatra introduced the Thailand Elite Visa to long-time and repeat visitors to increase currency earnings and tourism.

Thailand Elite perks, such as fast-track airport services and free health checkups, include multiple entries to Thailand for all subscribers.

The elite visa was valid for between five and 20 years.

Rules for the Thai Elite visa are about to change drastically on October 1, 2023.

The new visa regulation will have tougher standards. Details are not yet released.

Applications for the current standard have to be submitted by September 15.