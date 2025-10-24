Thai Tourism Mourns Queen Sirikit, The Mother of Thailand, and King Vajiralongkorn

In Memorium: HM the Queen Mother and a flashback to 1988-1989 Arts & Crafts Year from the eye of Thai veteran travel and tourism journalist Imtiaz Muqbil and publisher of Travel Impact Newswire.

Queen Sirikit, the mother of Thailand’s King Vajiralongkorn and widow of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, has died aged 93.

The Thai Royal Household Bureau announced she passed away peacefully at 21:21 local time (14:21 GMT) on Friday at a hospital in Bangkok, where she had been receiving treatment since 2019 for various illnesses, including a recent blood infection.

For over six decades, Queen Sirikit was married to King Bhumibol, Thailand’s longest-reigning monarch, who died in 2016. Known for her elegance and diplomacy, she was widely regarded as a style icon during her years as queen, often appearing on international best-dressed lists.

Born in 1932, Sirikit met King Bhumibol while studying in Paris, where her father served as ambassador. They married in 1950, just a week before his coronation. The royal couple later toured the world, meeting leaders such as U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower, Queen Elizabeth II, and Elvis Presley.

In a rare 1980 BBC interview, she described the Thai monarchy as a close bond between ruler and people, saying, “We are considered father and mother of the nation.” Her birthday, 12 August, has been celebrated as Mother’s Day in Thailand since 1976.

After suffering a stroke in 2012, Queen Sirikit largely withdrew from public life.

King Vajiralongkorn has ordered a royal funeral, and her body will lie in state at the Grand Palace’s Dusit Thorne Hall in Bangkok. Members of the royal family will observe a year of mourning.

My family and I mourn with deep sadness the passing of Her Majesty the Queen Mother on 24 October. As Thailand’s leading Travel & Tourism historian, I am reproducing images from my unmatched archives to remind the world of Her Majesty’s unique contribution to an industry that today serves as both an economic bulwark and a source of national security.

As Her Majesty was a great patron of Thai arts and crafts, the Royal Thai Government declared 1988-89 as Arts and Crafts Year, covering the period Aug 12, 1988 (HM’s birthday) to December 31, 1989. This celebration was a direct follow-up to the 1987 Visit Thailand Year, a tourism marketing extravaganza designed to mark the auspicious 60th birthday of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great.

While Visit Thailand Year 1987 proved to be an outstanding success in attracting more visitors to Thailand, the 1988-89 Arts and Crafts Year celebration was intended to ensure that the tourism boom fulfilled its core objective, viz., spreading income to the rural areas by tapping the creativity of Thai craftsmen/women, artists, and artisans.

That event, too, proved to be an outstanding success. It gave a massive boost to Her Majesty’s SUPPORT Foundation, created jobs at the local community level, and contributed significantly to the preservation of Thai culture and heritage. One of its major value-added benefits was generating income for physically challenged artists and craftsmen/women.

All this was done by utilising locally available brainpower and resources, both Thais and expatriates, well before foreign consultants and gurus came along to “teach” us how to do things.

Today, Thai department stores, souvenir shops, and many other Royally-supported outlets continue to sell these elegantly designed and carefully made products nationwide. They are also exported to dozens of countries.

It is one of the many reasons why I call Thailand The Greatest Story in Global Tourism HiSTORY, and why I have so carefully preserved many of its historic archives and images for the benefit of future generations.

By its august presence alone, the Thai Royal Family has made an extraordinary contribution to nation-building, poverty alleviation, community development, and environmental preservation. I am proud to have reported on many of these activities and events during the formative years of Thai tourism.

May Her Majesty’s soul rest in Peace.

In mourning and remembrance.

Imtiaz & Rosni Muqbil + family members Mishari, Sana, Amina, Junaid, Cyrus, Dilan, Rumi, Nadine, and Shabnam.