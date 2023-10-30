Thai Airways Resumes Kathmandu-Bangkok Flights

Thai Airways International, Thailand’s national carrier, has resumed its Kathmandu-Bangkok flights, which were suspended on March 25, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The General Manager of Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Pratap Babu Tiwari, confirmed the resumption of Thai Airways International flights. Additionally, Thai Smile has also recommenced its flights to Kathmandu.

The airline has a longstanding history in Nepal, beginning its service in December 1968. This development marks a significant step towards the restoration of Nepal’s international flight operations to pre-COVID-19 levels, indicating a positive trend in the recovery of global travel connectivity.

Travelers between Kathmandu and Bangkok now have more options available for their journeys as these flights resume.