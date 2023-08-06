African Tourism Board Breaking Travel News News Update Newsletter People in Travel and Tourism Tanzania Travel

Tanzania Tourist Board New Chairman

56 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Dr. Ramadhan
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed, Dr. Ramadhan Dau to head the board of directors of the Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB). 

Dr. Dau is the Ambassador to the United Republic of Tanzania in Kuala Lumpur, representing Tanzania in Malaysia, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Philippines, and Brunei.

Through the appointment, Dr. Dau will head the directors of the Tourism Board to oversee the growth of Tanzania’s tourism domestically and internationally through innovative and dynamic awareness creation, in order to contribute significantly to the social and economic development of Tanzania.

Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB). is mandated with the promotion and development of all the aspects of tourism industry in Tanzania, targeting to market, advertise and publicize Tanzania as a popular tourist destination in Africa.

Other main functions of the Tanzania Tourist Board are to undertake research, experiments, and operations as may appear to be necessary to improve the basis of the tourist industry in Tanzania.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Natural Resources Dr. Hassan Abbasi said over the weekend that Tanzania has been elected to the post of Vice-President of the UNWTO General Meeting.

He said that through its position at the UNWTO, Tanzania will be able to its tourist attractions on various platforms across the world mostly at the global travel trade meetings and other events organized by the UNWTO.

“As a member of the UNWTO Executive Council, Tanzania will use the opportunity to attract tourism development projects in the country and Africa in general,” he pointed out.

Tourism leaders from across Africa gathered in Mauritius on from July 26th to 28th to rethink and realign the tourism sector’s role as a driver of development and opportunity across Africa.

UNWTO welcomed delegations from 33 countries, including 22 Ministers of Tourism, two Deputy Ministers, and four Ambassadors to its just-ended Africa regional meeting in Mauritius.

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

