Tanzania tour operator CEO wins Top 100 Africa Travel Women Award

Alice Jacob Manupa, a young female Tanzania tour operator, won the top 100 African Women in Travel and Tourism personality of the year 2022.

Ms. Alice who is the CEO of African Queen Adventures became the first Tanzanian lady to win such a continental prestigious award, raising the East African natural resources rich country profile high.

On October 31, 2022, Ms. Alice joined the African stars of travel, tourism, and hospitality at the red-carpet reception in Lagos, Nigeria, to receive the ultimate annual honor of the Akwaaba African Travel Awards as winner of top 100 travel and tourism personalities in Africa.

“Alice Jacob Manupa, the CEO of African Queen Adventures from Tanzania, is honored for having emerged winner of the 2022 edition of Africa 100 Travel Women Awards,” organizers said.

The prestigious and coveted Africa Travel and Tourism 100 Award that recognizes exceptional women in the industry, involved African women from 20 African countries who have excelled in areas such as tourism leadership, travel and tours, aviation, hospitality, conservation, and media.

“I thank God for his all-round blessings, because without his hand, I wouldn’t be able to seat with the legends of [the] travel and tourism industry in Africa. I dedicate this award to all women in Africa who are struggling to do something for the tourism industry,” Ms. Alice told eTurboNews in an exclusive interview.

“I’m exceedingly happy, because this is the second prize this year after having won the Tanzania National Parks’ innovation award in October. [On a] continental level, this is my first time to take home this ultimate accolade. I’m truly humbled to be among Africa’s cream of service providers in the travel and tourism industry,” said delighted Alice.

Ms Alice is a modern lady whose personality and bearing have shaped Tanzania’s multi-billion-dollar tourism in her brief stint in the industry.

No wonder, the African Queen Adventures performed extremely well among its peers in stimulating domestic and global tourism amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company’s “Women-Only Travel” package, which is strategically designed to harness a niche women tourism market, saw a flock of both domestic and foreign female tourists in Tanzania’s national parks regardless of the dreadful pandemic.

Ms. Alice, brain behind the innovation, is also recognized for playing a critical role in aiding the country’s tourism industry to rebound in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis, to leapfrog other businesses, recoup thousands of lost jobs, and generate revenue for the economy.

“Alice is a sort of business person who keeps a low profile, but she is one of the vibrant young female CEOs of our times. She’s effectively run her business through the storms of the pandemic. She deserves a standing ovation,” a high-ranking Tanzania National Parks official said on condition of anonymity as he is not a spokesperson.

She was among few entrepreneurs who believed the COVID-19 was a blessing in disguise. To her, the pandemic presented the tourism industry with a golden opportunity for redefining its gender balance.

Indeed, from the onset, the African Queen Adventures CEO had worked extremely hard to build a responsible business that leaves a positive footprint in Tanzania.

Ms. Alice and her husband, Mr. Joseph Julius Lyimo, have become leaders in sustainability, integrating social and environmental best practices into every aspect of the business, giving back to the people and places hosting them.

The African Queen Adventures offers tailor-made safaris in Tanzania that bring safari dreams to life. The travel outfit is credited for showing tourists not only the famous natural wonders of the country, but also the hidden treasures. It takes travelers from the best wildlife spots in northern Tanzania to the raw authentic wilderness in the south, and from the top of the Kilimanjaro to the endless stretches of white sandy beaches in tropical Zanzibar.

