Tanzania Sets 8 Million Tourist Target as Dr Kijaji Assumes Tourism Ministry

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed Dr Ashatu Kijaji as Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, tasking her with driving a new five-year agenda to boost arrivals from 5.6 to 8 million. The agenda prioritizes global marketing, improved air transport, and strengthened wildlife conservation.

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed Dr Ashatu Kijaji as the new Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, marking one of the key changes in her newly formed cabinet announced on 17 November 2025. The reshuffle follows the country’s general election and represents a strategic push to advance national development priorities in her second term.

Dr Kijaji replaces Dr Pindi Chana, whose term concluded after the October 29 general election. Her appointment pairs her with Mr Hamad Hassan Chande, who has been named Deputy Minister for the same ministry.

Ambitious tourism growth targets

Under the government’s new Five-Year Agenda (2025–2030), President Samia has set an ambitious target: increasing tourist arrivals from the current 5.6 million to 8 million visitors within five years. The strategy includes intensified global marketing campaigns, business innovation, and a renewed focus on Europe and North America as priority markets.

Tourism remains one of Tanzania’s largest foreign-exchange earners, and the new plan emphasizes integrating tourism promotion with conservation and sustainable resource management.

Wildlife conservation at the core

The government has underscored wildlife conservation as a top priority. The agenda stresses safeguarding Tanzania’s ecosystems, national parks, biodiversity, and protected areas as key assets for tourism growth. Dr Kijaji will lead national efforts to strengthen anti-poaching measures, improve wildlife monitoring, and deepen collaboration between conservation agencies and private partners.

A minister with broad economic and policy experience

Dr Ashatu Kijaji brings extensive experience to the ministry. Previously, she has served as:

Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning (2015)

(2015) Minister of Communication & ICT (2021–2022)

(2021–2022) Minister of Investment, Industry & Trade (from January 2022)

Her academic credentials include a PhD in International Management from the University of Agder in Norway, complementing her background in economics, industry, and digital innovation. This mix of expertise positions her to oversee a tourism sector that increasingly requires data-driven strategy, international investment, and digital marketing tools.

Strengthening air transport for tourism expansion

To support tourism and improve connectivity, the government has also pledged to acquire eight additional aircraft for Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) by 2030. Improved aviation capacity is expected to enhance international access and increase tourist flows to national parks and coastal destinations.

A refreshed cabinet for a new development phase

The appointment of Dr Kijaji is part of a broader cabinet overhaul in which President Samia replaced several ministers while retaining key figures in strategic portfolios. The new cabinet lineup is intended to accelerate economic reforms, enhance service delivery, and support the president’s long-term national development vision.

Looking ahead

In her new role, Dr Kijaji is expected to:

Implement the national Five-Year Tourism Strategy (2025–2030)

Oversee tourism marketing campaigns in major global markets

Strengthen partnerships with private sector operators

Drive investment in tourism infrastructure

Enhance wildlife protection and conservation programs

With Tanzania aiming to significantly expand its tourism footprint while protecting its natural heritage, the new minister faces both a high-impact opportunity and a complex policy challenge.