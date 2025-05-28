Tanzania Reduces Annual Tourism Fees

The key priorities currently being pursued by the Tanzanian government include the promotion of international tourism, the development of tourism products, and the enhancement of infrastructure in wildlife parks and other tourist destinations.

Current premium viewers: 39

In an effort to attract more visitors and investments in its tourism sector, the government of Tanzania has announced the reduction of fees and duties in tourism sector, designed to give boost to businesses and encourage investment from local stakeholders.

The newly introduced fees cover tourist class hotels, tour guides, and mountain climbing agencies.

The annual licensing fees for five-star hotels and lodges have been reduced from $2,500 to $1,500 per year, while four-star hotels will now pay $1,000, down from $2,000. Three-star accommodation establishments will incur a fee of $500, reduced from $1,500, all on an annual basis.

Two-star hotels have been assessed a fee of $300, down from $1,200, and one-star hotels are required to pay $200, reduced from $1,000 annually.

The licensing fees for mountain climbing, primarily for companies conducting expeditions on Mount Kilimanjaro, have decreased from $2,000 to $1,100. Additionally, the annual Tanzania Tourism Business License (TTBL) fee for tour guides has been lowered from $50 to $12.

Tanzanian Minister for Tourism and Natural Resources, Pindi Chana, stated in her annual ministerial budget announcement that Tanzanian government will collaborate closely with private sector investors in tourism to improve conservation efficiency.

She noted that Tanzanian government has implemented a series of regulatory reforms in the tourism sector designed to enhance the business environment and encourage investment, especially among local Tanzanians.

The key priorities currently being pursued by the Tanzanian government include the promotion of international tourism, the development of tourism products, and the enhancement of infrastructure in wildlife parks and other tourist destinations.

Tanzania Tourism Tanzania is considered one of the tourist hotspots of the African continent, with excellent safari destinations primarily because of the world-class opportunities of game viewing, highest mountains and beautiful beaches in her national parks.

According to the minister, Tanzania will prioritize tourism promotion and marketing through advertisements in prominent global media outlets, international sports leagues, international airlines, major international festivals, and global travel networks.

Additionally, other priorities for Tanzania in promoting and marketing its tourist attractions include the development of strategic tourist products such as heritage sites, beaches, meetings and events, cruise ships, vintage trips, sports, medical tourism, and cultural heritage.

Increased use of modern technologies in tourism promotion, marketing and operations would also be a priority for Tanzania in order to attract more visitors and investments in tourism.