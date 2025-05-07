Tanzania Introduces New Code of Conduct for Tour Guides

The recently implemented Code of Conduct and guidelines for tour guides address seven essential aspects, including professionalism, environmental considerations, and cultural awareness.

Current premium viewers: 1

The Tanzania Association of Tour Operators (TATO) has introduced a new code of conduct and ethical guidelines for safari guides, with the objective of elevating professional standards within the expanding tourism industry.

Renowned for its wildlife safaris, which showcase Africa’s top wildlife reserves such as the Serengeti National Park and the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Tanzania attracts numerous tourists from around the globe who wish to witness the annual wildebeest migration and observe the majestic African mammals in their natural habitats.

The recently implemented Code of Conduct and guidelines for tour guides address seven essential aspects, including professionalism, environmental considerations, and cultural awareness. These guidelines are designed to improve the quality of safari experiences while encouraging sustainable tourism practices.

TATO is an umbrella organization that includes approximately 400 member companies, such as travel agents, ground safari operators, hotels, and various travel service providers and suppliers.

The association has implemented a code of conduct for its members to promote ethics and discipline among tour guides, including drivers of tourist safari vehicles.

Recently, Safari Code of Conduct and Ethics training was conducted in Arusha, Tanzania’s northern tourist city, for 530 driver guides affiliated with TATO.

This training aimed to enhance the professionalism, safety of guests, and ethical standards within Tanzania’s tourism industry.

The training sessions were conducted by seasoned professionals in tourism and education, providing both theoretical knowledge and practical advice aimed at establishing a structured framework for enhanced service delivery, reinforcing ethical standards, and elevating the overall visitor experience throughout Tanzania’s tourist routes.

The ‘Safari Guide of Conduct and Ethics’ has been developed in multiple global languages, adhering to stringent guidelines.

This manual covers protocols for vehicle operation and driving, cultural awareness, environmental conservation, personal hygiene and safety, appropriate attire, and discipline for tourist guides and drivers.

The Code of Conduct manual will be globally accessible, allowing tourists planning to visit Tanzania to easily access its content via QR code scanning on their electronic devices.

The Code of Conduct is crucial for promoting professionalism in attire, communication, and conduct for guides both during and outside of duty hours. It mandates adherence to legal standards, upholding privacy, fostering inclusivity, and forbidding the use of illegal substances and alcohol while on duty.

Additionally, it guarantees the protection of clients’ privacy and data, establishes emergency protocols, ensures vehicle safety, and requires compliance with speed regulations and courteous driving practices, all of which are vital for environmental conservation and client safety.

Furthermore, the Code of Conduct manual for Tanzanian tour guides outlines the necessity for responsible waste management, the reduction of single-use plastics, and the safeguarding of wildlife.

It emphasizes minimal disruption to natural habitats, respect for animal comfort zones, and the discouragement of disruptive behaviors from tourists or accompanying staff, while also promoting respect for local communities to enhance the cultural experiences of tourists.