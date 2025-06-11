Tanzania Hosts 2025 World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean Gala

The ceremony will signify the commencement of the WTA’s Grand Tour 2025, which encompasses regional events in Cancun (Mexico), Saint Lucia, Hong Kong, Sardinia (Italy), Dubai (UAE), and culminates with the Grand Final in Bahrain.

The World Travel Awards (WTA) is set to hold its Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony 2025 in the captivating country of Tanzania, where travel industry leaders from the region will gather for a VIP reception at Johari Rotana Dar es Salaam on 28 June 2025.

World Travel Awards World Travel Awards is the travel industry’s most prestigious awards programme, rewarding leaders in the tourism, airline, hotel and hospitality sectors around the world.

The ceremony will signify the commencement of the WTA’s Grand Tour 2025, which encompasses regional events in Cancun (Mexico), Saint Lucia, Hong Kong, Sardinia (Italy), Dubai (UAE), and culminates with the Grand Final in Bahrain.

Graham Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards, says: “I am honored that Tanzania is the Official Host Destination of our Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony 2025. The decision reflects why Tanzania is one of Africa’s fastest-growing tourist nations and continues to set records for economic contribution and visitor spend. I look forward to welcoming travel industry leaders from across Africa and the Indian Ocean to experience its many charms and incredible adventures.”

The Gala Ceremony promises to be the region’s premier travel event of the year. The Official Host Venue, Johari Rotana Dar es Salaam, enjoys a prime location in the Central Business District, overlooking the Indian Ocean. Part of the landmark MNF Square development, the five-star hotel is close to the port, financial district, beaches and other key attractions in Tanzania’s vibrant capital.

Ephraim Mafuru, Director General, Tanzania Tourist Board, says: “We are delighted and proud to host the WTA Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony 2025 here in Tanzania on 28 June. This is a unique opportunity to showcase our country’s breathtaking landscapes, vibrant cultures and world-class hospitality to key figures in the travel and tourism sector. Tanzania is more than a destination – it is an experience that leaves a lasting impression, and we look forward to sharing this with the world.”