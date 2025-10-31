Tanzania Election Protests and Internet Shutdown Threaten Tourism Comeback

Tanzania, one of East Africa’s most popular travel destinations, is facing a wave of protests and a nationwide internet shutdown following its October 29 general election — developments that threaten to undermine both the country’s democratic image and its booming tourism sector.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in Dar es Salaam, Arusha, and Dodoma after early results suggested that President Samia Suluhu Hassan was set to secure another term in office.

Opposition parties accused the government of vote manipulation and the exclusion of rival candidates, while human rights groups denounced what they called a “climate of fear” surrounding the polls.

Witnesses reported clashes between demonstrators and security forces. Videos shared before the internet blackout appeared to show tear gas and gunfire in several urban centers.

The government imposed curfews in key cities and deployed the military to maintain order.

“We are deeply concerned about the disproportionate use of force,” said a spokesperson for the UN Human Rights Office, urging Tanzanian authorities to respect freedom of assembly and restore communication access.

Internet Blackout Deepens Crisis in Tanzania

Digital monitoring agency NetBlocks confirmed that Tanzania experienced a near-total internet shutdown on election day, affecting mobile data, messaging services, and social platforms across the country.

Officials have not publicly explained the outage, though insiders told the Associated Press it was implemented for “security reasons.”

The blackout has disrupted communications for millions — including journalists, businesses, and tourists. Analysts warn it could further erode confidence in the electoral process and hinder post-election recovery.

“Information blackouts during elections raise suspicions of manipulation,” said an analyst with Article 19, a digital rights organization. “They isolate citizens from the rest of the world when transparency is needed most.”

Tourism Industry Feels the Shock in Tanzania

The unrest comes just as Tanzania’s tourism industry was hitting record highs. The country welcomed over 5.3 million international visitors in 2024, thanks to its world-renowned parks, beaches, and wildlife safaris.

But with reports of unrest and connectivity issues, travel operators are now facing cancellations and rising anxiety from overseas clients.

“We’ve had several inquiries from guests worried about safety and communication,” said a tour operator based in Arusha. “So far, safari areas remain peaceful — but people are nervous.”

Industry experts say Tanzania’s reputation as a safe destination could suffer if the situation persists. Many travelers rely on internet access for mobile payments, navigation, and safety updates, making a prolonged blackout especially damaging.

Economic Consequences Loom for Tanzania

Tourism contributes nearly 18% of Tanzania’s GDP and supports hundreds of thousands of jobs. A downturn could ripple through airlines, hotels, and small businesses dependent on visitor spending.

Analysts warn that if the unrest drags on, it may deter investment and divert tourists to neighboring countries such as Kenya or Rwanda, both of which have marketed themselves as stable alternatives.

“The damage to perception can outlast the actual unrest,” said a regional economist. “It only takes a few weeks of headlines to undo years of image-building.”

Looking Ahead for The Situation in Tanzania

The key question now is how long the internet disruption and unrest will last.

If the government restores connectivity and calms tensions quickly, the tourism industry could recover its momentum. But a prolonged crisis could severely weaken one of Tanzania’s most vital economic pillars.

For now, both travelers and investors are watching closely — and waiting for stability to return to one of Africa’s most beautiful and dynamic destinations.