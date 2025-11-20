Tanzania Appoints Schengen Representative to Strengthen Tourist Safety and International Partnerships

The Tanzania Tourism Sector Safety and Protection (TTSSP) has appointed Mrs. Rosemary Severine Mato as its official representative for Schengen countries, strengthening safety oversight and stakeholder verification. Her role will enhance transparency, build trust with European partners, and support Tanzania’s commitment to providing a secure, world-class tourism experience.

In a significant move to enhance international confidence in Tanzania as a safe and reliable travel destination, the Tanzania Tourism Sector Safety and Protection (TTSSP) has appointed Mrs. Rosemary Severine Mato as its official representative for all Schengen Area countries.

The appointment marks a strategic milestone for Tanzania’s tourism industry as it seeks to deepen ties with one of its most influential source markets. By establishing official presence in Europe, the TTSSP aims to ensure visitors and industry stakeholders have direct access to accurate safety information and credible industry verification services.

Strengthening Safety, Transparency, and Trust in Tanzania as a tourism destination

Operating across the Schengen region, Mrs. Mato will serve as a central liaison between Tanzania’s tourism bodies and European tour operators, travel agents, and potential travelers. Her role is expected to support three key areas:

Rapid Information Dissemination – Providing up-to-date and authoritative guidance on tourist safety, security protocols, and protection standards in Tanzania. Stakeholder Verification – Assisting partners and clients in confirming the legitimacy and licensing status of Tanzanian tourism operators, helping reduce fraud and ensuring high-quality service delivery. Confidence Building – Acting as a trusted point of contact to bolster international confidence in Tanzania’s tourism framework and operational standards.

According to TTSSP officials, this new representation in Europe will streamline communication, enhance transparency, and create a smoother, more secure decision-making process for travelers considering Tanzania for safaris, cultural tours, and beach vacations.

A Boost for Tanzania’s Tourism Sector

Industry observers view the appointment as a major opportunity to reinforce Tanzania’s reputation at a time when global travelers are increasingly prioritizing safety and verified information.

With a dedicated representative accessible within the European market, the TTSSP expects improved collaboration with tour companies and more efficient verification of local operators—ultimately strengthening the entire tourism value chain.

Commitment by Tanzania to Global Best Practices

The TTSSP emphasized that this initiative reflects Tanzania’s ongoing commitment to maintaining world-class safety and protection standards for visitors. Working closely with the Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) and national security institutions, the body continues to enhance measures that safeguard tourists and promote integrity in the industry.

As Tanzania remains one of Africa’s leading destinations for wildlife, adventure, and cultural experiences, the appointment of Mrs. Mato positions the country to better serve the evolving needs of international travelers and partners.