Tallest Railway Bridge to Become a Tourist Attraction in India

The Chenab Bridge, standing as the tallest railway bridge in the world, is set to become a tourist attraction following finalized plans by authorities.

The Chenab Rail Bridge is a steel and concrete arch bridge located between Bakkal and Kauri in the Reasi district of the Jammu Division of Jammu and Kashmir, India.

Spanning 1.3 kilometers and towering 359 meters above the Chenab River in the Reasi district of Jammu Kashmir, it surpasses the Eiffel Tower in height by 35 meters.

Constructed using an astounding 28,660 metric tonnes of steel, the bridge’s arches are reinforced with concrete, ensuring an expected lifespan of 120 years. Engineers predict its capability to withstand winds reaching speeds of up to 266 kilometers per hour, further solidifying its status as an engineering marvel.

The Chenab Bridge forms a critical part of the Udhampur – Srinagar – Baramulla railway link, a project initiated by Indian Railways in 2002. This endeavor stands as one of the most challenging endeavors undertaken by the railways.

Positioned on the 111-km Katra – Banihal section, the project boasts an extensive tunnel network spanning 119 km, with the longest tunnel stretching 12.75 km, making it India’s lengthiest transportation tunnel. Additionally, the project includes the construction of 927 bridges, totaling a length of 13 km.

The Chenab railway bridge links Baramulla to Srinagar, promising a seven-hour reduction in travel time once operational.

Completed in August 2022 after the arches were finished in April 2021, authorities aim to initiate regular train services on the bridge by late 2023 or early 2024.

Recent discussions between railway officials and engineers focused on leveraging the tourism potential of the bridge, intending to develop the area into a premier travel destination.

The Reasi district in Kashmir, already drawing numerous visitors to attractions like Shiv Khori, Salal Dam, Bhimgarh Fort, and the Vaishno Devi temple, stands poised to further enhance its appeal.