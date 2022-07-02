Taiwan offers hotel stay subsidies to tourists

From July 15, tourists staying at a hotel can now receive a subsidy of up to US$43.52 per room per night until December 15, 2022

In a bid to boost the recovery of Taiwan’s tourism sector, which has been seriously hurt by the past two years of COVID-19-related travel restrictions, Taiwan’s government announced the launch of a NT$5.5 billion (US$184,491,939.50) stimulus package for the country’s travel industry.

Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau said that starting from July 15, tourists staying at a hotel can now receive a subsidy of up to NT$1,300 (US$43.52) per room per night, with subsidized travel available until December 15, 2022.

According to Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau website posting though, the hotel stay subsidies are only available to Taiwanese citizens.

Hotel guests will be given a subsidy of NT$800 (US$26.84) per room per night for staying at a hotel on weekdays (Sunday to Thursday), while an additional NT$500 (US$16.77) subsidy will also be provided to those who choose a star-rated hotel, a bike-friendly hotel, or have received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, the bureau explained.

Holidaymakers will need to use their national identification card to register for the program, and each person is limited to registering for just one hotel stay using the subsidy, Tourism Bureau said.

The list of available hotels registered with the government’s stimulus program can be viewed via the dedicated website.

New program also covers visitor groups, though the latter will have to include at least 15 people traveling for at least two days and one night, the bureau said.

The amount of the subsidy will also be calculated depending on factors such as the nature of the places visited.